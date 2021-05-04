EUR/JPY Price Analysis : Further consolidation likely near-term

- EUR/JPY navigates the lower end of the weekly range near 131.50.
- Extra rangebound looks the name of the game in the very near-term.
EUR/JPY reverses Monday’s small gains and returns to the 131.40/30 band following the unsuccessful attempt to move and stay above 132.00 the figure at the beginning of the week.
Current price action suggests the cross could enter a brief consolidation theme before resuming the upside in the short-term horizon. If that’s the case, then the immediate target emerges at the recent 2021 peaks near 132.40 recorded on April 28.
This view is bolstered by the immediate support line near 130.00, area coincident with the 50-day SMA.
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 126.33 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.49
|Today Daily Change
|33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|131.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.63
|Daily SMA50
|129.86
|Daily SMA100
|128.22
|Daily SMA200
|126.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.17
|Previous Daily Low
|131.43
|Previous Weekly High
|132.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.21
|Previous Monthly High
|132.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
