EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Focus is back to the 115.50 region

  • The recovery in EUR/JPY met quite a tough barrier near the 118.00 mark.
  • Further downside should see the 2020 low in the 115.00 area retested.

After failing to extend the bounce beyond the 118.00 neighbourhood in past sessions, EUR/JPY is now facing downside pressure and trades back below the 117.00 mark.

If the selling bias intensifies in the near term, then another move to the yearly lows in the mid-115.00s should not be ruled out.

Looking at the broader picture, the downside pressure is expected to lose some momentum on a surpass of April tops in the 119.00 neighbourhood.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.4
Today Daily Change 75
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 117.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 117.19
Daily SMA50 118.33
Daily SMA100 119.68
Daily SMA200 119.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.77
Previous Daily Low 117.02
Previous Weekly High 117.78
Previous Weekly Low 115.45
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.28
Daily Pivot Point R1 117.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

