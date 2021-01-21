EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Decent contention remains near 125.00

EUR/JPY extends the choppy activity so far this week.

A drop to the 125.00 neighbourhood is not ruled out.

EUR/JPY keeps the erratic performance well and sound so far this week.

The rejection from weekly highs in the 126.20 area (Tuesday/Wednesday) triggered some choppy trading so far. However, another visit to recent lows in the proximity of 125.00 remains on the cards should the sentiment deteriorate further in the short-term horizon.

Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 122.84 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.

EUR/JPY daily chart