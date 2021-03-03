EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls setting up for higher daily highs to 130.45

EUR/JPY bulls seeking an upside extension now that conditions are bullish.

Pair breaks through resistance and a restest of the structure opens prospects for fresh daily impulse.

Further to the start of the week's analysis, EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls seeking daily upside continuation, the price has indeed got over the initial resistance and the 21-moving average, resulting in a setup.

Prior analysis, live market, daily chart

''The price extended to the upside but failed to maintain the bid, leaving a compelling wick on the weekly chart as follows:

This wick would be expected to be filled in as it merely represents the daily correction to prior resistance which has held the initial tests of a decelerating retracement according to the 4-hour chart:

Bulls need to get over the initial resistance and the 21-moving average. ''

Live market, 4-hour chart

On a retest of the 21-moving average and/or the structure, a buy limit order will open a position for a 1:3 risk to reward set up to target the 130.40s.