EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls now await a sustained move beyond 126.00 mark

- EUR/JPY gained strong traction on Tuesday and surpassed intermediate resistance levels.
- Extremely overbought RSI on the 1-hourly chart warrants some caution for bullish traders.
- Any meaningful dip might now be seen as a buying opportunity near the 125.65-60 region.
The EUR/JPY cross continued scaling higher through the mid-European session and spiked to near one-week tops in the last hour. Bulls now await a sustained move beyond the 126.00 round figure mark amid a modest pickup in the shared currency and receding safe-haven demand for the Japanese yen.
Sustained breakthrough a one-month-old descending trend-line and 100-hour SMA was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. A subsequent strength beyond 200-hour SMA, nearing the 50% Fibonacci level of the 126.76-124.44 downfall, might have already set the stage for additional gains.
The constructive set-up is further supported by the fact that oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts have just started moving into the positive territory. However, RSI (14) on the 1-hourly chart is already flashing extremely overbought conditions and warrant some caution for bullish traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying beyond the 126.00 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. The cross might then accelerate the momentum further towards the near major hurdle near the 126.40-45 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, any pullback might now be seen as a buying opportunity near 200-hour SMA/50% Fibo. confluence resistance breakpoint, around the 125.65-60 region. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 125.35-30 zone.
EUR/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|125.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.99
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|124.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.05
|Daily SMA50
|122.91
|Daily SMA100
|120.51
|Daily SMA200
|120.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|125.34
|Previous Daily Low
|124.69
|Previous Weekly High
|126.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.44
|Previous Monthly High
|125.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|125.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|124.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|124.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|124.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|123.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|125.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|125.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|125.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
