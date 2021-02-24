EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A 50% mean reversion of daily impulse on the cards

- EUR/JPY bears lurking as price stalls at fresh highs.
- W-formation on the daily time frame raises a bearish bias for the near term.
As per the analysis from the New York session, EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bullish daily impulse reaches measured Fibo target, the price has indeed extended to the upside slightly following a test of old resistance.
Meanwhile, however, the W-formation on the daily chart is a bearish pattern and the price would be expected to correct to the neck line's resistance which has a confluence of a 50% mean reversion of the bullish impulse.
Daily chart
Hourly chart
The price needs to break below the support structure and developed a bearish structure from a lower time frame's perspective, such as the hourly chart.
Conditions from a technical perspective will also need to be bearish with MACD below zero and the price below the 21 simple moving average.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
