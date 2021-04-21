EUR/JPY offered, drops to lows near 129.60

- EUR/JPY tumbles further south of the 130.00 level.
- The firm pace of the greenback weighs on the euro.
- Investors’ attention remains on the ECB event on Thursday.
The recovery in the dollar adds extra downside pressure to the European currency and drags EUR/JPY to new lows in the 129.60 region.
EUR/JPY weaker, breaks below 130.00
After recording new yearly tops in levels just shy of the 131.00 mark earlier in the week, EUR/JPY faced mounting selling pressure in response to the renewed buying interest in the buck.
The upside momentum in the dollar comes against the steady note in the Japanese yen as well as in US yields, while volatility tracked by the VIX index increased in response to rising coronavirus cases, particularly in India and Japan, undermining the optimism surrounding growth prospects for later in the year.
Nothing scheduled in the euro area, while cautiousness is expected to pick up pace ahead of the ECB gathering on Thursday. So far, consensus among traders expect the Council’s message to fall into the upbeat side when assessing growth and inflation prospects in the region, although the broader accommodative stance in monetary conditions is forecast to remain intact.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is down 0.32% at 129.66 and faces immediate contention at 129.26 (50-day SMA) followed by 128.29 (weekly low Mar.24) and finally 127.78 (100-day SMA). On the upside, a surpass of 130.97 (2021 high Apr.20) would pave the way for a test of 131.00 (psychological level) and then 131.98 (2018 high Jul.17).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
