EUR/JPY off daily highs, turns negative near 119.50

- EUR/JPY returns to the mid-119.00s after testing 119.80.
- EMU final CPI figures fell in line with preliminary prints.
- FOMC meeting will be the salient event later today.
The now offered bias around the European currency is forcing EUR/JPY to give away initial gains and return to the 119.50/40 band.
EUR/JPY focused on FOMC event
The cross continues to face headwinds in the area just below 120.00 the figure, where sits the key multi-month resistance line (off April’s high).
So far, the now increasing selling pressure around the single currency is driving the cross lower although it manages well to keep business above the 119.00 mark for the time being.
EUR appears somewhat hurt by the better mood surrounding the buck, while final inflation figures in the euro area failed to surprised to the upside today, showing consumer princes rose 0.1% MoM and 1.0% YoY, matching the preliminary readings.
Looking ahead, the critical FOMC event will drive the sentiment in the global markets. Despite another 25 bps ‘insurance cut’ is already priced in, there is not such a thing regarding the potential tone from Chief Powell at his press conference, leaving the door open to a probable disappointment for USD-bears.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is retreating 0.19% at 119.46 and a breach of 118.08 (21-day SMA) would expose 115.86 (2019 low Sep.3) and finally 114.85 (2017 low Apr.17). On the upside, the next up barrier aligns at 120.01 (monthly high Sep.13) seconded by 120.74 (100-day SMA) and then 121.37 (high Jul.25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tension remains elevated ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, in a narrow range ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Chair Powell is set to cut rates but signal no further stimulus is on the cards.
GBP/USD extends its falls to 1.2450 amid weak UK inflation, Brexit impasse
GBP/USD has dropped to around 1.2450 as UK headline CPI missed with 1.7% in August. Brexit negotiations remain stuck according to Chief EU negotiator Barnier. The Fed decision is eyed.
USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed
Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.
Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC
With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.
Forex Today: Fed set to trigger high volatility, oil falls, altcoins advance
Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve decision later today. Economists expect a 25 basis point rate cut amid slowing global growth and investment.