- EUR/JPY consolidates into the Jackson Hole at a key point in financial markets.
- The focus turns to the BoJ, ECB and Fed as central banks throw the kitchen sink at inflation risks.
EUR/JPY is down 0.38% at the time of writing and has fallen from a high of 136.98 to a low of 136.01 on the day so far as the market consolidated in the main ahead of keynote speeches at the Jackson Hole that started today. The dollar index and the euro both slipped on Thursday in choppy trading as investors waited on a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday for further clues about the ongoing pace of the US central bank’s rate hikes.
Meanwhile, despite the economic difficulties, the inflationary implications of higher energy prices in the eurozone are keeping the euro bulls in check despite prospects of higher rates. Another rate hike is widely expected in September but is only likely to provide fleeting support for the EUR given the stagflation fears.
This makes for a very compelling Jackson Hole this year, considering Much of the world is facing many of the same problems as the early 1980s with strong price growth and the fears of a repeat of that era's wage-price spiral phenomenon and double-digit interest rates. The outlook is probably much worse for the energy-importing Europe which may give the yen the edge as the US dollar continues to pick up the safe haven bid. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sky-rocketing energy prices that look set to keep on accelerating. This has led to the ECB last month needing to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years.
As for the Bank of Japan, considering the current increase in headline inflation readings, the central bank is expected to exit its unsustainable policy, Yield Curve Control, or YCC. However, due to the rise of commodity prices and Japanese imports, an exit may only be temporary as wages struggle to keep up with the pace, leading to a deflationary environment. With Japanese interest rates still at minus 0.1 per cent, a divergence in global yields earlier this year sent the yen to a 24-year low against the US dollar and there could be more to go as the BoJ continues its effort to hit and sustain its 2% inflation target.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|136.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.68
|Daily SMA50
|138.98
|Daily SMA100
|138.24
|Daily SMA200
|134.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.79
|Previous Daily Low
|135.52
|Previous Weekly High
|137.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.95
|Previous Monthly High
|142.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
