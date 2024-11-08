EUR/JPY drops to two-week low around mid-164.00s, lacks follow-through selling

- EUR/JPY drifts lower for the second successive day and slides back below the 200-day SMA.
- Intervention fears offer some support to the JPY and exert downward pressure on the cross.
- Bets for less aggressive ECB rate cuts could limit losses for the shared currency and spot prices.
The EUR/JPY cross remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day and drops to a two-week low, around mid-164.00s during the Asian session on Friday. The downfall is sponsored by a combination of factors and drags spot prices back below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to draw support from speculations about a possible government intervention to prop up the domestic currency, which, in turn, is seen weighing on the EUR/JPY cross. In fact, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi reiterated earlier this week that the government intended to closely watch moves in the FX market with a higher sense of urgency. Separately, Japan’s Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs and top FX official Atsushi Mimura said that the government is ready to take appropriate actions against excessive FX moves if necessary.
Adding to this, Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said this Friday that the government will closely monitor the impact of President-elect Donald Trump's policies on the domestic economy. Furthermore, quarterly data from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) showed that Japan spent ¥5.53 trillion on currency intervention made during the period from June 27 through July 29. Meanwhile, a modest US Dollar (USD) strength prompts some selling around the shared currency, which, in turn, is seen contributing to the offered tone surrounding the EUR/JPY cross and the intraday slide.
That said, a generally positive risk tone, along with doubts over the Bank of Japan's ability to tighten monetary policy further, could cap gains for the safe-haven JPY and limit losses for the currency pair. Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election fueled optimism about stronger economic growth. Adding to this, hopes for additional stimulus from China continues to boost investors' confidence and remain supportive of the upbeat mood. Investors, meanwhile, seem convinced that Japan's political landscape could make it difficult for the BoJ to hike interest rates this year.
Furthermore, data released on Thursday showed Japan’s real wages and household spending declined for the second straight month in September. This could dampen the inflation outlook and delay the BoJ's rate-hike plans. Adding to this, bets for a less dovish European Central Bank (ECB) might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the Euro and offer some support to the EUR/JPY cross. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before confirming that spot prices have topped out in the near term and positioning for deeper losses.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.19%
|0.12%
|-0.06%
|0.17%
|0.38%
|0.21%
|0.12%
|EUR
|-0.19%
|-0.07%
|-0.21%
|-0.02%
|0.19%
|0.03%
|-0.07%
|GBP
|-0.12%
|0.07%
|-0.14%
|0.06%
|0.27%
|0.10%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|0.06%
|0.21%
|0.14%
|0.22%
|0.43%
|0.26%
|0.15%
|CAD
|-0.17%
|0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.22%
|0.20%
|0.05%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|-0.38%
|-0.19%
|-0.27%
|-0.43%
|-0.20%
|-0.17%
|-0.28%
|NZD
|-0.21%
|-0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.26%
|-0.05%
|0.17%
|-0.11%
|CHF
|-0.12%
|0.07%
|0.02%
|-0.15%
|0.07%
|0.28%
|0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the retreat to near 0.6650 as US Dollar finds footing
AUD/USD is back in the red, testing 0.6650 in Friday's Asian trading. A renewed US Dollar uptick undermines the pair, even as risk sentiment remains in a sweeter spot. However, the downside appears limited amid the RBA's hawkish stance and hopes for more Chinese stimulus could act as a tailwind for the Aussie.
USD/JPY drops back below 153.00 after Japan's verbal intervention
USD/JPY drops back below 153.00 early Friday, snapping the rebound. Japanese verbal intervention outweighs the upbeat market mood and the post-Fed US Dollar rebound, exerting a fresh bearish pressure on the pair. US sentiment data is next in focus.
Gold price slides back below $2,700 mark amid modest USD strength
Gold price met with a fresh supply and eroded a part of the overnight recovery gains. The Trump trade optimism revives the USD demand and weighs on the precious metal. Retreating US bond yields and bets for additional Fed rate cuts could help limit losses.
BTC touches new all-time high near $77,000 following Fed rate cut
Bitcoin price rallied and reached a new all-time high of $76,849 following the US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point rate cut. Ethereum and Ripple followed suit and closed above their key resistance levels, hinting at a possible rally ahead.
Outlook for the markets under Trump 2.0
On November 5, the United States held presidential elections. Republican and former president Donald Trump won the elections surprisingly clearly. The Electoral College, which in fact elects the president, will meet on December 17, while the inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.