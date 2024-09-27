EUR/JPY dives to weekly low, around 159.00 after Ishiba wins LDP leadership race

- EUR/JPY plummets around 450 pips intraday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Ishiba wins the LDP presidential election to become Japan's Prime Minister and boosts the JPY.
- Sofer French, and Spanish CPI prints weigh on the Euro and further exerts pressure on the cross.
The EUR/JPY cross witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and tumbled around 450 pips from its highest level since August 16 set earlier this Friday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to a fresh weekly low during the first half of the European session, though stalls near the 159.00 round-figure mark.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) rallies across the board after former Défense Chief Shigeru Ishiba beat Sanae Takaichi to become the next leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and secure the role of Japan’s Prime Minister on his fifth attempt. The news was taken positively by the JPY bulls as was the one who had been vocal in scrutinizing the Bank of Japan (BoJ) for hiking rates too fast. This turned out to be a key trigger behind the initial leg of a sharp intraday downfall for the EUR/JPY cross.
The selling bias picked up pace following the release of softer consumer inflation figures from France and Spain. The preliminary data from statistics agency INSEE showed that French consumer prices rose less than anticipated and the harmonized inflation rate increased 1.5% YoY in September, down from 2.2% in the previous month. Adding to this, the flash indicator prepared by the NSI revealed that the Spanish Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated to the 1.5% YoY rate from 2.3% in August.
The softer data reaffirmed market bets for at least a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB) at its next policy meeting in October. This, in turn, weighs heavily on the shared currency and further contributes to the EUR/JPY pair's downfall. Meanwhile, core inflation in Tokyo – Japan's capital – matched the BoJ's 2% target in September, which, along with the risk-on mood, caps gains for the safe-haven JPY and assists the cross to rebound to the 159.40-159.50 area.
Nevertheless, investors are still pricing in the possibility of another BoJ rate hike by the end of this year. This, in turn, favors the JPY bulls and supports prospects for a further depreciating move for the EUR/JPY cross. Even from a technical perspective, the formation of a 'Death Cross' on the daily chart – the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossing below the very important 200-day SMA earlier this month – validates the negative outlook and supports prospects for further losses.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (YoY)
The Consumer Price Index released by INSEE is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchase power of the Euro is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the Euro, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Last release: Fri Sep 27, 2024 06:45 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 1.5%
Consensus: 1.9%
Previous: 2.2%
Source: INSEE
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1100 on increased dovish ECB bets
EUR/USD accelerates decline toward 1.1100 in European trading on Friday. Softer French and Spanish inflation data ramped up Oct ECB rate cut bets, weighing on the Euro. However, the downside could be cushioned by a wobbly US Dollar, as US PCE inflation looms.
USD/JPY slides 1% toward 143.00 as Ishiba wins LDP leadership race
USD/JPY is seeing a fresh sell-off toward 143.00 in the European session on Friday. The pair loses over 300 pips, as the Japanese Yen rebounds on Shigeru Ishiba's win in the LDP leadership run-off. Sanae Takaichi, who favored keeping interest rates lower, was expected to win the race.
Gold price pulls back from record high ahead of US PCE Price Index, bullish bias remains
Gold price attracts some sellers on the last day of the week and retreats further from the all-time peak, around the $2,685-2,686 region touched on Thursday. The downtick is sponsored by the emergence of some US Dollar buying, which tends to undermine demand for the commodity.
US core PCE set to show continued disinflation trend, reinforcing Federal Reserve easing cycle
The core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index is seen rising 0.2% MoM and 2.7% YoY in August. Markets have already priced in near 50 bps of easing in the next two Federal Reserve meetings. A firm PCE result is unlikely to move the Fed’s stance on policy.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.