EUR/JPY comes under pressure near 125.00 ahead of Powell

- EUR/JPY fades the earlier uptick to the 125.60 region.
- Markets faces a generalized cautious mood ahead of key event.
- Fed’s Powell, US key data next of relevance in the NA session.
EUR/JPY remains side-lined around the 125.30 region in the second half of the week against the broad-based consolidation in the global markets.
EUR/JPY focused on Powell, data
EUR/JPY alternates gains with losses on Thursday amidst a mild buying bias surrounding the greenback, while market participants stay cautious ahead of the key speech by Chief J.Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Indeed, the cross managed to surpass the 126.00 mark earlier in the week, although the bullish attempt run out of steam soon afterwards despite positive results in fundamentals from the euro area.
Later today, the dollar is expected to remain under the microscope in light of the publication of the usual weekly Claims and another estimate of US GDP for the April-June period.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.08% at 125.27 and a drop below 124.44 (weekly low Aug.21) would expose 124.28 (weekly low Aug.11) and finally 122.87 (monthly high Jan.16). On the other hand, the next hurdle aligns at 126.75 (2020 high Aug.13) followed by 126.80 (monthly high Apr.17 2019) and finally 127.50 (2019 high Mar.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
