EUR/JPY clings to gains near daily peak, above mid-161.00s amid weaker JPY

EUR/JPY gains positive traction for the second straight day, though the upside seems limited.

A combination of factors undermines the safe-haven JPY and lends some support to the cross.

Geopolitical tensions and BoJ rate hike bets to limit the JPY losses, warranting caution for bulls.

The EUR/JPY cross attracts some dip-buying following the previous day's modest pullback from over a one-week top and sticks to its intraday gains through the early European session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade just above the mid-161.00s, up nearly 0.50% for the day, and draw support from the offered tone surrounding the Japanese Yen (JPY).

Against the backdrop of the recent dovish remarks by Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida, a positive tone around the equity markets is seen undermining demand for the safe-haven JPY. In fact, Uchida said last week that the central bank won't hike rates when markets are unstable. Furthermore, a former BoJ board member Makoto Sakurai predicted a rate hike only by March 2025 citing the recent market turmoil and the low likelihood of a rapid economic recovery.

That said, the BoJ's summary of opinions from the July policy meeting released last week indicated that some members see room for further rate hikes and policy normalization. Moreover, the risk of a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, along with the protracted Russia-Ukraine war, should keep a lid on the market optimism and help limit JPY losses. This, along with the lack of any buying around the shared currency, should contribute to capping gains for the EUR/JPY cross.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the pair's recent strong recovery move from the 141.70-141.65 region, or the lowest level since early January touched last week. Traders now look to the flash Eurozone Q2 GDP print on Wednesday for a fresh impetus ahead of the prelim Japanese Q2 GDP report on Thursday. Apart from this, geopolitical developments should produce short-term opportunities around the EUR/JPY cross.