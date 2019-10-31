  • Tomorrow's key Nonfarm Payrolls to boost the US dollar?
  • End of the month flows sees a sharper Yen and EUR/JPY capped below the 200-DMA.

EUR/JPY is been rejected just below the 200-day moving average as pressures mount following a failure on multiple attempts beyond 121.50. Indeed, the political and economic backdrop leaves little hope for the bulls at this juncture and a resumption of the year-long decline could well play out into years end. 

The end of the month sees a sharper Yen and a wobble in US stock markets, weighing on the cross. Indeed, markets had been trading defensively in month-end following yesterday’s FOMC’s cut and pause decision – Despite the Euro area's Q3 GDP coming in a touch better than expected, rising 0.2% QoQ yesterday, the euro has been unable to really capitalise on this, yet, it was a key reminded that the manufacturing sector remains in a poor state. 

DXY to weigh on the euro? 

However, at this juncture, it really is all bout the US data this week, with the Federal Reserve leaving markets with a less than compelling prospect for easier money in the near future and then, with tomorrow's key nonfarm Payrolls. Indeed, we are likely to see a noisy payroll and combined with a modest improvement in ISM manufacturing,  it will be all eyes on the  DXY which is currently testing the pivot at the 200-day moving average around on the 97 handle. Having said that, considering the Fed being on what feels like a pause, the odds for a stronger DXY, and thus a weaker euro, should be a weight to the cross, especially with a fragile geopolitical backdrop.

EUR/JPY levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.41
Today Daily Change -0.97
Today Daily Change % -0.80
Today daily open 121.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 119.75
Daily SMA50 118.76
Daily SMA100 119.69
Daily SMA200 122.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.41
Previous Daily Low 120.87
Previous Weekly High 121.48
Previous Weekly Low 120.34
Previous Monthly High 120.01
Previous Monthly Low 115.86
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.11

 

 

