EUR/JPY bulls struggle with daily resistance structures, hourly triple-test of supply area

- EUR/JPY bears taking back the reigns as yen strengths across the board.
- US equities in trouble at key support levels in the benchmarks.
At the time of writing, the cross is trading on the offer and is sinking into negative territory.
EUR/JPY has fallen with a day's range of between 124.24 and 123.70, despite a favourable run in EUR/USD which has just run into supply at the session highs.
The yen is running away with it today as the top performer while the USD sinks to the lowest levels since winter 2018.
US equities fueling a bid in the yen
US stocks are also a culprit in the decline in the cross in recent trade was the bears step on the gas into the closing hour.
The S&P 500 is on the verge of closing over 1% down on Thursday as it tests a critical daily sport line.
The euro had been bid on the back of the EU's €750 billion recovery fund to battle the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, that trade could well have run its course for now, with the euro hitting almost two-year highs above $1.16, especially through the cross as the yen gathers speed for its safe-haven allure.
The bulls, however, will hope that the USD will remain offered as investors continue to sell the buck on expectations the US economy will likely underperform its peers in the developed world with the surge in new coronavirus case.
EUR/JPY levels
An hourly triple-test of supply area is in play here:
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|123.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.58
|Daily SMA50
|120.54
|Daily SMA100
|119.09
|Daily SMA200
|119.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.29
|Previous Daily Low
|123.06
|Previous Weekly High
|122.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.82
|Previous Monthly High
|124.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|122.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|124.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|125.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|125.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.