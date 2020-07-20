EUR/JPY bulls on firm ground leaning on market's positive risk profile

- EUR/JPY bulls remain in control as the markets continue to grind higher in a positive risk profile.
- Intermarket analysis favours the upside, so long as S&P 500 holds above support structure.
EUR/JPY has reached a 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of today's bearish impulse as the yen weakens off.
At the time of writing, the cross is trading at 122.72. within a range of 122.15/97.
The JXY is trading at 93.20, sliding from a high of 93.40 within the day's range, losing 0.22%. By comparison, the US dollar is a touch firmer in the DXY, losing 0.16%.
The focus to start this week has been on the EU summit: EU reportedly proposes €750 billion in coronavirus stimulus fund – Bloomberg
There are signs that some progress will be made regarding the European Commission’s proposed Recovery Fund which is helping to support the single currency across the board.
Focus on the DXY and S&P 500
In the state of the week's analysis on the euro and US dollar, the downside case was identified in the following chart:
So far, the price is extending the losses in a potential fresh bearish impulse as illustrated in the following 4HR chart, below the neckline of the beraihs H&S formation:
Additionally, the bulls are leaning on the fact that the USD net positions have now been in negative territory for five consecutive weeks.
Despite the ongoing uncertainty in the market we have seen markets extend their recoveries in risk appetite in recent months.
The S&P 500 index has made a fresh recovery high and is showing little sign of retreating at this juncture while structurally holding above critical support.
More on this here: S&P 500 Index Weekly Forecast: Nothing but blue skies from now on?
So long as the US dollar remains on the backfoot, the cross, EUR/JPY, stands a good chance of extending its gains.
"Optimism about the re-opening of economies amid huge amounts of stimulus had seen the safe-haven JPY weaken," analysts at Rabobank note.
That said, concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 in addition to China-related tensions could bring some support for the JPY.
EUR/JPY levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|122.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.15
|Daily SMA50
|120.11
|Daily SMA100
|118.99
|Daily SMA200
|119.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|122.58
|Previous Daily Low
|121.93
|Previous Weekly High
|122.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.82
|Previous Monthly High
|124.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|122.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|121.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|121.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|122.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
