EUR/JPY: Bears lurking as expectations for dovish ECB hat up

- EUR/JPY a balancing act over 116.36 that guards the 114.86 2017 low.
- ECB, trade wars and the Yen all to play a bearish part in EUR/JPY's downside.
EUR/JPY is currently trading at 117.31, down -0.39% at the time of writing having travelled from a high of 117.85 to a low of 117.21. Risk appetite is minimal at best at times of corrections considering the concerns over the Federal Reserve, trade wars and a global recession on the cards, perhaps emanating from the eurozone which brings the European Central Bank to the fore and the topic of discussion.
A telltale sign that volatility and risk-off markets are here to stay are the levels for which Gold is able to hold onto despite a robust Dollar which is not attracting safe-haven flows, which it typically does across a basket of currencies at times of uncertainty. Also, looking to the USD/JPY, it had dropped to a low of 104.45 in the turmoil last week, albeit recovering sharply in hectic markets on Monday before losing traction again and running back to a low of 105.59 today - Indeed, the Yen is the market's preferred go-to place in the FX at times of risk-off.
When turning to the eurozone, we are seeing print after print that points towards an imminent recession. The market is pricing n the ECB to respond in kind with easing measures.
According to analysts at ING Bank, the euro is likely to stay soft on the back of i) ECB easing, ii) No Deal Brexit fears culminating in October and iii) uncertain Italian politics. EUR/USD should continue to threaten a break under 1.10. When you couple such an outlook with strength in the yen and weakness in global equities, then its sensible to expect a general theme of weakness for EUR/JPY looking ahead.
EUR/JPY levels
On a technical level, for the near term at least, analysts at Commerzbank have noted that the EUR/JPY’s low at 116.57 was not confirmed by the daily RSI,:
"We have a second 13 count and TD support at 116.36 and we suspect the down move is over for now. Initial resistance is the 20-day ma at 118.38 and the 120.06 25th July low. Key short term resistance is the 55-day ma and the 3-month downtrend at 120.45/65."
The downside is open below 116.36
"TD support at 116.36 guards the 114.86 2017 low. The break lower last week saw the market erode a 2012-2019 support line and this leaves a negative bias entrenched while below the downtrend," analysts at Commerzbank warned.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|117.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|117.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|118.56
|Daily SMA50
|120.38
|Daily SMA100
|122
|Daily SMA200
|123.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|118.2
|Previous Daily Low
|116.57
|Previous Weekly High
|118.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.26
|Previous Monthly High
|123.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|120.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|117.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|117.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|116.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|115.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100, despite limited dollar’s demand
The shared currency can’t capitalize from broad dollar’s weakness, with EUR/USD trading lower in range near a fresh weekly low of 1.1085. Inverted US yield-curve weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD pressures the 1.2300 figure on renewed Brexit hopes
A tiny light of hope surged as opposition MPs agreed on a strategy to block a no-deal Brexit. UK PM Johnson insisting on removing the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 handle
A sudden turnaround in equities weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction. Upbeat US macro data remained supportive; falling US bond yields capped any further up-move.
Gold rises above $1,530 as US T-bond yields push lower
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level in more than six years at $1,555 on Monday but erased its gains in the second half of the day as rising hopes of sides working to resolve the protracted US-China trade conflict.
Trump lied about China calling
We went to some length above to make the case that Trump lied about China calling because it’s highly worrisome that various markets, including equities, were entirely willing to be lied to.