- EUR/JPY downside remains compelling in the 118 handle.
- Coronavirus failing to support the yen, although euro is weaker as data fails to impress.
EUR/JPY is currently trading at 118.67 between a range of 118.55 and 118.68, as bulls step away from the bearish rend which recently broke below a critical support structure. EUR/USD has been relentless on the downside and there have been no bids and a wobble overnight indexes in Europan and the US gave a lift to the yen, pressuring the cross further.
EUR/USD has lost ground due to a grim economic outlook and unsupportive data with mounting speculation around the negative impact of the coronavirus. The German ZEW index for February offered a first glimpse of the impact on coronavirus on European surveys.
"Both the Expectations Index and the Current Situation Index dropped sharply (by around 20 points and 6 points, respectively). It should come as no surprise that the declines were acute in the Automobile and Electronics sectors, but most other sectors were relatively flat in the month. The Expectations Index, despite its near 20-point decline, still lies above move of its 2018-2019 range," analysts at TD Securities explained. The result will likely continue to weigh in euro crosses.
Yen unable to find traction despite coronavirus risks
As for the yen it was still failing to rally on the coronavirus story at the start of this week and remains pressured vs the greenback around the 110 handle. We would likely need to witness a decisive turn for the worse in the virus newsflow, but that doesn't;t seem to be panning out for the yen bulls. More on that here: Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the global economies and FX?
EUR/JPY levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|118.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.1
|Daily SMA50
|121.08
|Daily SMA100
|120.57
|Daily SMA200
|120.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.11
|Previous Daily Low
|118.46
|Previous Weekly High
|120.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|118.87
|Previous Monthly High
|122.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|118.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|118.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|118.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|117.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|118.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|119.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Weak below 0.6700 ahead of Aussie Q4 Wage Price Index
AUD/USD awaits fresh direction near seven days’ low while taking rounds to 0.6690 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. Broad risk-off based on coronavirus fears, bearish RBA minutes failed trade-positive nears from China.
USD/JPY: A touch lower than 110.00 amid broad US dollar strength, risk-off
USD/JPY trades mildly positive to 109.90 during the early Asian session, ahead of the Tokyo open, on Wednesday. The risk barometer recently failed to portray the market’s fears from China’s coronavirus amid broad US dollar strength.
Wuhan Mother Speaks Out “No Beds, No Medicine, All Lies”
Only normal citizens are suffering. The government does not care about us. We can't buy medicine with money. We can't go to the hospital with money. Here's a heart wrenching video of a Wuhan mother who cannot take the lies anymore.
Gold struggles to stay strong beyond $1600, Chinese headlines in focus
Gold prices step back from monthly high to $1,601.30 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The bullion earlier surged as headlines concerning China fuelled risk-off while a lack of major negative seems to trigger the latest pullback.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.