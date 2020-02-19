  • EUR/JPY downside remains compelling in the 118 handle. 
  • Coronavirus failing to support the yen, although euro is weaker as data fails to impress.

EUR/JPY is currently trading at 118.67 between a range of 118.55 and 118.68, as bulls step away from the bearish rend which recently broke below a critical support structure. EUR/USD has been relentless on the downside and there have been no bids and a wobble overnight indexes in Europan and the US gave a lift to the yen, pressuring the cross further. 

EUR/USD has lost ground due to a grim economic outlook and unsupportive data with mounting speculation around the negative impact of the coronavirus. The German ZEW index for February offered a first glimpse of the impact on coronavirus on European surveys.

"Both the Expectations Index and the Current Situation Index dropped sharply (by around 20 points and 6 points, respectively). It should come as no surprise that the declines were acute in the Automobile and Electronics sectors, but most other sectors were relatively flat in the month. The Expectations Index, despite its near 20-point decline, still lies above move of its 2018-2019 range," analysts at TD Securities explained. The result will likely continue to weigh in euro crosses.

Yen unable to find traction despite coronavirus risks

As for the yen it was still failing to rally on the coronavirus story at the start of this week and remains pressured vs the greenback around the 110 handle. We would likely need to witness a decisive turn for the worse in the virus newsflow, but that doesn't;t seem to be panning out for the yen bulls. More on that here: Coronavirus peaking? How will it impact the global economies and FX?

EUR/JPY levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.68
Today Daily Change 0.08
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 118.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.1
Daily SMA50 121.08
Daily SMA100 120.57
Daily SMA200 120.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.11
Previous Daily Low 118.46
Previous Weekly High 120.34
Previous Weekly Low 118.87
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.08
Daily Pivot Point S3 117.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.99
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.63

 

 

