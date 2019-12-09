EUR/GBP will be a key focus into UK elections, bears seeking a 1% drop

- The UK's electorate vote at this week's general election putting pound under the spotlight.
- A hung parliament would take EUR/GBP towards 0.86-0.88 range.
- Base case is for a Tory victory and a Brexit deal to support GBP.
EUR/GBP will be a major theme for the weeks ahead as the UK's electorate make their say at this week's general election, from which a vote for the Conservative's will likely finalise a Brexit deal with the EU. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8412 having regained ground from the day's low of 0.8392. The session high has ben 0.8426, in line with the 50 1-hour moving average's resistance.
All eyes on UK elections
While there will be a number of events, such as UK manufacturing and UK Industrial Production, the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve, there will be major focus on the UK elections instead where a drop in EUR/GBP is presumed on a base case scenario that he Tories get to vote on the withdrawal bill following PM Boris Jhonson's victory and before Christmas - thus getting a deal over the line with the EU which is a bullish scenario for both UK politics and the pound.
"We would assume a drop to the tune of 0.5-1.0 percent in EUR/GBP under the base case, thus settling in at the high end of 0.83-0.84 in the days after the election," analysts at Danske Bank argued.
Meanwhile, the analysts also noted that under the alternative scenario of a hung parliament, they believe the market would sour and take EUR/GBP towards 0.86-0.88 range. Anything fewer than 340 seats (out of 650) would point to continued instability in 2020 as party hard-liners pull the government in opposite directions. Fewer than 312 Conservative seats risk a Labour-led government – see here for a UK election preview.
EUR/GBP levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8414
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8416
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8537
|Daily SMA50
|0.8646
|Daily SMA100
|0.8841
|Daily SMA200
|0.8793
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8468
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8411
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8576
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8411
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8499
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8447
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8395
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8375
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8338
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8453
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8489
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.851
