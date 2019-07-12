- EUR/GBP remains directionless around 0.8980.
- EMU Industrial Production surprised to the upside in May.
- BoE’s G.Vlieghe said a ‘no deal’ Brexit could drag rates to zero.
The rally in EUR/GBP have met a very tough hurdle in the 0.9000 neighbourhood, although it so far manages to keep the trade close to that psychological handle.
EUR/GBP supported by the 10-day SMA
The European cross is down for the second session in a row today, coming under pressure after briefly recording new 6-month tops beyond the critical barrier at 0.90 the figure earlier in the week.
Persistent selling bias around the Sterling stemming from UK political uncertainty and absent news from the Brexit front has been lending support to the solid up move since May’s low in sub-0.8500 levels.
Back to Brexit and the BoE, MPC member G.Vlieghe said earlier in the day that leaving the EU without a deal could prompt rates to drop to the vicinity of zero, although, on the opposite side, he added that higher rates could be justified if such a scenario motivates inflation expectations to deanchor.
In the data space, EMU’s Industrial Production rebounded in May, expanding at a monthly 0.9%.
What to look for around GBP
Rising uncertainty in the UK political scenario and around the Brexit process is expected to keep the Pound under permanent pressure for the time being. In the UK economy, poor results from key fundamentals continue to add to the sour prospects for the economy in the months to come and collaborate further with the bearish view on the currency in the foreseeable future. On another direction, the overall tone from the BoE appears to have shifted towards a more dovish gear, while markets have started to price in the likeliness of a rate cut at some point in Q3/Q4.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is receding 0.06% at 0.8978 and a break below 0.8948 (21-day SMA) would expose 0.8872 (low Jun.20) and then 0.8826 (low Jun.5). On the flip side, the next hurdle is located at 0.9010 (monthly high Jul.10) seconded by 0.9062 (low Jan.11) and finally 0.9092 (2019 high Jan.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1250 as US inflation boosts GDP
EUR/USD is struggling with 1.1250, marginally lower after US Core PPI advanced by 2.3%, better than expected. Together with upbeat CPI, the greenback is recovery after from Fed's Powell dovish words.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2550 amid political uncertainty, USD recovery
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about Brexit limits Fed-fueled gains. The BOE's Vlieghe has said rate cuts are more likely in the case of a hard Brexit. US PPI beat expectations.
USD/JPY: Potential up move faces resistance at 55-day SMA just above 109.00
USD/JPY looks to extend the rebound from weekly lows in sub-108.00 levels recorded on Thursday. The greenback remains under pressure as speculations of a 50 bps rate cut stay unabated for the time being.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1410 level
Gold regained positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous session's sharp intraday pullback from weekly tops.
The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy
Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th. It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.