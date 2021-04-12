EUR/GBP to see further gains, next stop at 0.8732 – Commerzbank

EUR/GBP charted key week reversal as the pair held the 0.8471/65 area. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research, targets the late February high at 0.8732.
EUR/GBP has reversed from 0.8471
“EUR/GBP last week charted a key week reversal from the March and May 2019 lows at 0.8471/65 and closed above the April 2020 low at 0.8671.”
“We would like to see some further upside follow through, but for now view the market as having based and look for scope to the late February high at 0.8732.”
“A rise above 0.8732 would target the lows seen in June, September and November at 0.8861/65.”
“Dips would find initial support offered by the 20-day ma at 0.8576 ahead of key support at 0.8471/65.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1900 amid US dollar rebound. A softer risk tone, Powell’s upbeat comments extend support to the greenback. ECB Panetta's remarks kept the euro bulls on the defensive and capped gains.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3650 amid stronger USD, risk-off mood
GBP/USD pair is extending losses toward 1.3650, as the US dollar recovers ground across the board amid risk-aversion. Worries about the AstraZeneca covid vaccine and unrest in Northern Ireland further weigh on the spot.
$1,730 holds the key for XAU/USD bulls amid a modest USD strength
A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted pressure on gold for the second straight session. The risk-off mood, softer US bond yields extended some support and might help limit losses.
Dogecoin pauses before continuing 35% ascent
Dogecoin breached an ascending triangle pattern on April 11, triggering a bull run. DOGE spiked nearly 17% in a single candle on the 12-hour chart hitting $0.080. Now, a retracement to the immediate support level at $0.071 seems likely before it starts to climb again.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.