EUR/GBP technical analysis: Bounces off 200-HMA towards immediate resistance-line

  • 200-HMA offers strong downside support.
  • 0.8905 can limit the pair’s rise past-trendline break.

Despite bouncing off 200-HMA, EUR/GBP’s upside is less sure as it trades near 0.8854, beneath short-term trend-line resistances, ahead of the European open on Thursday.

While the break of 0.8865 level comprising adjacent resistance-line can trigger the pair’s fresh advances towards 0.8880, the current month high around 0.8905 may limit additional rise.

Should there be a price rally past-0.8905, low of December-end near 0.8930 could arrive on the chart.

If at all the quote slips beneath 200-hour moving average (HMA) level of 0.8839, 0.8820, 0.8805 and 0.8790 could lure sellers.

EUR/GBP hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8852
Today Daily Change 6 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 0.8846
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8779
Daily SMA50 0.8677
Daily SMA100 0.8673
Daily SMA200 0.8785
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.888
Previous Daily Low 0.8841
Previous Weekly High 0.8876
Previous Weekly Low 0.879
Previous Monthly High 0.8876
Previous Monthly Low 0.8489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8856
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8865
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8831
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8817
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8793
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.887
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8894
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8908

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

