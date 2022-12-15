- The Euro soars more than 100 pips against the Pound Sterling.
- ECB Lagarde opened the door for further 50 bps rate hikes in subsequent meetings.
- BoE’s decision ended 75 bps rate hikes, though it stated its commitment to tame inflation.
The EUR/GBP rallies as the New York session progresses after the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) decisions to hike rates by 50 bps each in their last monetary policy meetings of 2022. At the time of writing, the Euro (EUR) has gained traction against the Pound Sterling (GBP) and is trading at 0.8705, above its opening price by 1.30%.
ECB and BoE raised rates by 50 bps
Risk aversion keeps the EUR/GBP soaring sharply. The ECB’s decision to raise rates by 50 bps was widely expected, but the Quantitative Tightening (QT) announcement surprised the markets. The ECB’s QT will start in March 2023 at a €15 billion pace, and it will run through Q2 and be set on an ongoing basis. The ECB updated its inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025, expecting to hit 3.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Due to the upward revisions on inflation, the ECB stated that rates would still need to rise “significantly further.”
Meanwhile, ECB’s President Christine Lagarde said that it was “obvious” to expect 50 bps rate hikes for some time, adding that February, March, and April could also witness a 0.50% hike to the depo facility. Following Lagarde’s remarks, market pricing puts the ECB terminal rate at around 3%.
Elsewhere, the Bank of England hiked rates by 50 bps, lifting the Bank Rate to 3.50%, as widely expected by analysts. The decision was not unanimously approved, with a 7-2 split, with BoE members Tenreyro and Dhingra opting for a no change, while Catherine Mann voted for a 75 bps rate hike. The BoE’s said that further rate increases might be required to achieve the bank’s 2% goal. They added, “if the outlook suggested more persistent inflationary pressures, it would respond forcefully, as necessary.”
EUR/GBP Reaction
After the decisions, the EUR/GBP extended its gains due to the “hawkishness” perceived on the ECB’s side, while the BoE reiterated in its previous meeting that the terminal rate was substantially lower than what markets were pricing. Since the decision, the EUR/GBP climbed from 0.8610 to 0.8723 daily highs.
EUR/GBP Key Technical Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8713
|Today Daily Change
|0.0117
|Today Daily Change %
|1.36
|Today daily open
|0.8596
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8626
|Daily SMA50
|0.8677
|Daily SMA100
|0.8636
|Daily SMA200
|0.8551
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8617
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8576
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8646
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.856
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8828
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8592
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8576
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8555
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8617
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8638
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8658
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.0600 on persistent US Dollar strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped towards 1.0600 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2200 as US Dollar rally picks up steam
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades around 1.2160, posting fresh weekly lows on a broad run to safety. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold plunges towards $1,770 amid risk aversion
XAU/UD turned bearish in the near term, holds near a strong static resistance area at around $1,765.00. The ECB and the BOE hiked their benchmark rates by 50 bps as expected.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares.