EUR/GBP rallies 1 big figure above 0.9100 as no-deal Brexit fears intensify

- GBP dumped after UK PM Johnson likely to suspend Parliament until Oct 14th.
- EUR/USD remains muted below 1.11 handle amid Italian political uncertainties.
- All eyes on the UK Cabinet’s conference call for fresh impetus.
The EUR/GBP cross is seen reversing a massive 100-pips rally to four-day highs of 0.9122, but remains close to the 0.91 handle, as markets digest the latest UK political headlines.
UK Cabinet to hold a conference call on Wednesday morning – BBC
Having consolidating near multi-week lows of 0.9015 almost throughout the Asian trades, the cross saw aggressive buying in the European session and jumped almost a big figure, in reaction to the latest UK political news that intensified no-deal Brexit fears and hammered the pound across the board.
According to the media reports, the UK PM Johnson may ask the Queen to prorogue parliament as early as today, while announcing the Queen’s speech on October 14th. This implies that the Parliament will be suspended, preventing the UK lawmakers to attempt any move to stop a no-deal Brexit.
In such a scenario, Parliament could move quickly to a vote of no confidence in Johnson’s government, the UK Conservative lawmaker Grieve said. Meanwhile, the UK Chief Brexit Adviser David Frost is headed to Brussels on Wednesday, in an effort to push the EU leaders towards revoking Irish backstop with alternative solutions. All in all, the Brexit uncertainty continues to grow and will continue to remain a drag on the pound.
On the EUR-side of the equation, Italy’s opposition Democratic Party (PD) and ruling 5 Star Movement continue their talks on forming a coalition and some optimism seen as the PD Chief Zingaretti says he has accepted Conte to be prime minister in talks. Despite the positive developments, the EUR/USD pair fails to benefit amid persisting Eurozone economic growth concerns and increased odds of an ECB stimulus.
Looking ahead, the Brexit-related headlines will continue to remain the main market driver for the pound, in turn impacting the EUR/GBP cross.
EUR/GBP Levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9098
|Today Daily Change
|0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|0.82
|Today daily open
|0.9024
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9165
|Daily SMA50
|0.9052
|Daily SMA100
|0.8894
|Daily SMA200
|0.8837
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9096
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9016
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9184
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9028
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9192
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8892
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9046
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9065
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8995
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8965
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9074
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9125
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9154
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1100 amid trade, Italian uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as uncertainty around US-Sino trade tensions prevails and the US yield curve remains inverted. Italian politicians face a deadline to form a new government.
GBP/USD crashes as Johnson moves to suspend parliament
GBP/USD has tumbled and trades around 1.2200 as PM Boris Johnson is moving forward to block parliament until October 14th, potentially ramming through a hard Brexit.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, just above mid-105.00s
Recessionary fears continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. A modest pickup in the USD demand helped limit deeper losses.
Gold reverses an early dip, back near $1540 area
Gold reversed an early dip to $1530 area and has now climbed to the top end of its daily trading range.
Forex Today: Relative calm after yield curve inversion, focus on trade and Italy's political deadline
Markets are calm after suffering on Tuesday. The US 10-year to 2-year bond yields remain inverted in a sign of an upcoming US recession. Reports suggest that China is preparing for the worst in trade wars as mistrust deepens.