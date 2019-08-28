UK Cabinet to hold a conference call on Wednesday morning – BBC, Cable gives up 1.2200

Following the tweet that the UK PM Johnson is looking to extend the Parliamentary recess period to October 14th, in an effort to prevent any attempt to stop a no-deal Brexit, BBC political editor Laura Kussenberg said the UK Cabinet will hold a conference call on Wednesday morning.

Further Comments:

“Downing Street says it's all business as usual for new govt, but the timing of Queen's speech has useful political side effect that denies MPs time to try to stop no deal.

Parliament likely to meet from next Monday until around the 11th of September.

Understand Downing Street thinks they have some legal protection from court cases if they are suspending parliament to come back with a Queen's speech.”

The selling interest around the GBP remains unabated amid mounting no-deal Brexit risks, knocking-off GBP/USD further below the 1.22 handle.