EUR/GBP prods four-day uptrend beyond 0.8600 on downbeat German Industrial Production, UK GDP eyed

- EUR/GBP retreats from intraday high after rising in the last four consecutive days.
- German Industrial Production growth contracts more than expected in June.
- Fears of downbeat UK employment conditions, economic fears about Britain check pair bears.
- UK Q2 GDP, second-tier data from Eurozone/Germany may entertain traders.
EUR/GBP takes a U-turn from the intraday high while challenging the previous four-day uptrend amid the initial hour of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair justifies downbeat German Industrial Production (IP) data for June. However, fears about the UK’s employment and growth conditions put a floor under the quote of late.
That said, German Industrial Production figures for June dropped to -1.5% MoM versus -0.4% expected and -0.1% prior (revised) while the non-seasonally adjusted figures marked a 1.7% fall in German IP compared to 0.0% previous readings. During the last week, softer prints of the Eurozone inflation data contrast with an improvement in the bloc’s growth figures to allow the Euro to remain firmer versus the GBP.
That said, the chatters about the European Central Bank (ECB) peak rates were triggered by the global rating agency Fitch Ratings as it said on Friday that the falling Eurozone inflation puts the ECB rates peak within sight. On the same line was the ECB article which stated that the “underlying inflation likely peaked in the first half of 2023.”
On the other hand, the UK’s Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) survey, funded by the global quant giant KPMG, revealed downbeat employment conditions in Britain due to economic pessimism. “British employers reduced the number of new permanent staff they hired through recruitment agencies by the most since mid-2020 last month due to concerns about the economic outlook,” said the KPMG/REC poll.
It should be noted that the Bank of England (BoE) matched market forecasts by lifting the benchmark interest rates to the highest level in 15 years with a 0.25% increase to 5.25%. However, the policymakers appear divided and drowned the British Pound (GBP) despite the hawkish move.
Looking forward, German inflation will join Eurozone second-tier statistics to entertain the EUR/GBP moves. However, major attention will be given to the first readings of the second quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP), especially amid the fears of the UK’s economic slowdown and labor market crunch.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 0.8615 at the latest, joins the bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14) line to keep the EUR/GBP buyers directed toward the 100-EMA hurdle of 0.8655. However, the bulls are likely to remain cautious unless witnessing a clear upside break of the descending resistance line from late April, close to 0.8665 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8631
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.8633
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8593
|Daily SMA50
|0.8588
|Daily SMA100
|0.8678
|Daily SMA200
|0.8725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8648
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8601
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8656
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8619
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8607
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8581
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.856
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8653
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1000 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1000 after Germany's Industrial Production fell more than expected in June. The pair is also undermined by reviving safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Eurozone Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD trades with a mild negative bias below 1.2750
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2750 early Monday, pressured by a modest US Dollar rebound. Bets for more Fed rate hikes and pre-US CPI anxiety revive demand for the Greenback. The BoE’s less hawkish forward guidance also contributes to the mildly offered tone.
Gold sellers eye $1,915 and US inflation
Gold Price remains on the backfoot as it retreats toward a $1,915 support confluence amid a broad US Dollar rebound, as well as mixed mood, ahead of the scheduled inflation clues from the US, China, Australia and New Zealand.
Crypto bills in the US are likely to face hostility from the Senate and White House, according to experts
Experts, namely the director of government relations for the US Blockchain Association and CoinDesk analysts believe the crypto bill has a long way to go before being accepted as legislation.
US Dollar at a crossroads
The surge in US government bond yields underpinned the US dollar last week, with the buck adding three-tenths of a per cent and clocking a four-week high.