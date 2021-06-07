EUR/GBP prints four-day downtrend below 0.8600 amid risk-off mood

- EUR/GBP remains pressured amid a quiet Asian session.
- US Treasury Secretary Yellen’s comments, Brexit headlines weigh on the market sentiment.
- German Factory Orders awaited, risk catalysts keep the driver’s seat.
EUR/GBP stays depressed, down 0.05% around 0.8585, amid Monday’s Asian session trading. Europe’s hopes from US President Joe Biden to break the Brexit deadlock joins comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to recently exert downside pressure on the risk appetite, as well as on the pair prices.
Uncertainty over the UK’s total unlock on June 21, due to the Indian covid variant, joined the European currency’s (Euro) gains on the downbeat US dollar, mainly led by the negative surprise of the US jobs report, to confuse EUR/GBP traders on Friday. Also challenging the pair traders could be the chatters surrounding ECB’s rejection of easy money policy versus the BOE’s favor for tapering.
The Times recently came out with the news suggesting US President Joe Biden’s meddling into the Brexit impasse. The news said, “President Biden will warn Boris Johnson not to renege on the Northern Ireland Brexit deal when they meet for the first time at the G7 summit this week.”
On the other hand, US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke at the end of the G7 and mentioned higher rates as good for the Fed, fueling the rate hike concerns and risk-off mood.
Elsewhere, chatters over the UK’s Treasury Secretary Lizz Truss’ comments on China’s pernicious trade misbehavior, as well as US Secretary of State’s vow to hold China accountable on covid origin, also weigh on the market sentiment.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.10% intraday whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields gain one basis point to 1.57% by the press time.
Moving on, German Factory Orders for April, expected 1.0% versus 3.0% prior, will decorate the calendar but sentiment-related headlines become the key to watch for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
A descending triangle between 0.8565 and 0.8630 restricts short-term EUR/GBP moves.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.859
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.8593
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8609
|Daily SMA50
|0.8627
|Daily SMA100
|0.8663
|Daily SMA200
|0.885
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8601
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8566
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8646
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8566
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8711
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8561
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8587
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8572
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8551
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8537
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8607
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8642
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
