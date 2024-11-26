EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Potentially unfolding up leg within range

EUR/GBP might be unfolding a bullish leg within a sideways range.

The MACD has crossed its signal line and is above zero, – a bullish sign.

EUR/GBP is clawing its way back up within its multi-week range. It is possible that this may be the start of an up leg within the range towards the ceiling at around 0.8450.

The pair is probably in a sideways trend on a short-term basis and given the principle of technical analysis that prices are more likely to extend in the direction in which they are trending it will probably continue oscillating in its sideways trend until it makes a decisive breakout either higher or lower. It is overall at two and a half year lows.

EUR/GBP 4-hour Chart

EUR/GBP made a false break lower on November 8 and then, a second time, on an intraday basis, on November 22. On both occasions it failed to follow-through lower, however, and instead just recovered back inside the range.

Because it is in a sideways trend the odds favor a continuation sideways, which suggests the possibility of a recovery from the current level up to ceiling.

A break above 0.8375 would probably lead to a continuation higher to a target at 0.8440, just below the ceiling.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator, which is a reliablñe indicator in sideways markets has crossed above its red signal line and is also now above the zero line suggesting a bullish short-term bias.