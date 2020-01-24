EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Reverses an early dip to 5-week low, sub-0.8400 levels

- EUR/GBP drops to fresh five-week lows and rebounds.
- Bulls showed some resilience below the 0.8400 level.
The EUR/GBP cross dropped to fresh five-week lows on Friday, albeit showed some resilience below the 0.8400 round-figure mark and quickly recovered around 30-40 pips in the last hour.
The mentioned handle marks 61.8% Fibonacci of the 0.8276-0.8602 recent move up and coincides with a descending trend-line, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
The cross remains well below its important daily moving averages – 50, 100 and 200-day SMA and hence, some follow-through selling should pave the way for a further depreciating move.
Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart have been drifting lower in the negative territory and reinforce prospects for the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trend.
However, oscillators on the 4-hourly chart have been flashing oversold conditions, warranting some caution for aggressive traders and initiating any fresh bearish positions.
Having said that, a sustained break below the 0.8400 mark might turn the cross vulnerable to slide back towards challenging mid-December swing lows – around the 0.8276 region.
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.842
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8427
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.851
|Daily SMA50
|0.8507
|Daily SMA100
|0.8633
|Daily SMA200
|0.8778
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8458
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8417
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8598
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8276
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8442
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.841
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8393
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8369
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8451
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8475
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8492
