EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Reverses an early dip to 5-week low, sub-0.8400 levels

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP drops to fresh five-week lows and rebounds.
  • Bulls showed some resilience below the 0.8400 level.

The EUR/GBP cross dropped to fresh five-week lows on Friday, albeit showed some resilience below the 0.8400 round-figure mark and quickly recovered around 30-40 pips in the last hour.

The mentioned handle marks 61.8% Fibonacci of the 0.8276-0.8602 recent move up and coincides with a descending trend-line, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

The cross remains well below its important daily moving averages – 50, 100 and 200-day SMA and hence, some follow-through selling should pave the way for a further depreciating move.

Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart have been drifting lower in the negative territory and reinforce prospects for the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trend.

However, oscillators on the 4-hourly chart have been flashing oversold conditions, warranting some caution for aggressive traders and initiating any fresh bearish positions.

Having said that, a sustained break below the 0.8400 mark might turn the cross vulnerable to slide back towards challenging mid-December swing lows – around the 0.8276 region.

EUR/GBP daily chart

fxsoriginal

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.842
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 0.8427
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.851
Daily SMA50 0.8507
Daily SMA100 0.8633
Daily SMA200 0.8778
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8458
Previous Daily Low 0.8417
Previous Weekly High 0.8598
Previous Weekly Low 0.8487
Previous Monthly High 0.8756
Previous Monthly Low 0.8276
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8433
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8442
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.841
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8393
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8369
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8451
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8475
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8492

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD unable to sustain gains after robust PMIs

GBP/USD unable to sustain gains after robust PMIs

GBP/USD is trading falling to around 1.31 shortly after hitting a fresh high of 1.3172. The UK Manufacturing PMI beat with 49.8 and Services PMI with 52.9. The chance of a BOE rate cut has dropped but remains high.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD unable to sustain PMI-related gains

EUR/USD unable to sustain PMI-related gains

EUR/USD has pared its gains that followed upbeat preliminary PMIs for Germany came out above expectations, pointing to a recovery. Earlier, the euro struggled with the ECB's cautious message. President Lagarde speaks later.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Markets take a break from coronavirus fears, forward-looking data eyed

Forex Today: Markets take a break from coronavirus fears, forward-looking data eyed
Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 24: Coronavirus: While the number of cases continues rising and China canceled several New Year's cel
Read more

Gold slides to session low, below $1560 level

Gold slides to session low, below $1560 level

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Friday and is currently placed near daily lows, around the $1558 region.

Gold News

USD/JPY stuck in range around 109.50 amid China coronavirus concerns

USD/JPY stuck in range around 109.50 amid China coronavirus concerns

USD/JPY sticks to its range play around the midpoint of the 109 handle amid rising fears of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak globally, upbeat Japanese CPI data and a minor bounce seen in the US dollar across the board. Focus shifts to US PMIs. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures