EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Reaches downside target for range breakout

- EUR/GBP has hit the key downside target for its range breakout.
- The Relative Strength Index has fallen into the oversold zone.
- The technical picture suggests the pair is in a bearish trend but risks pulling back in the short-term.
EUR/GBP is in a downtrend with odds favoring a continuation lower whilst a heightened chance in the short-term the pair might pull back first.
EUR/GBP has broken out of a range and fallen to a key downside target based on the breakout. The achievement of the target suggests a risk that the pair may bottom out and rotate higher in a pullback.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
The trend, both on a short, intermediate and long-term basis is bearish on balance, however, suggesting a continued risk of more downside once the pullback, if it evolves, completes.
Price has reached both the conservative and main target for the breakout from the range that evolved during 2024. The main target lies at 0.8452, the 100% extrapolation of the height of the range lower.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is oversold, suggesting the downtrend may be overstretched and that short-holders should not add to their positions. It also increases the probability of correction higher unfolding.
Given the dominant downtrend, the pair will probably resume its decline once any corrections complete. A break below 0.8418 (June 11 low) would create a lower low and probably result in a deeper sell-off, with 0.8400 coming in as the next target, followed by 0.8340 (August 2022 low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh tops post-US CPI
The offered stance of the Greenback gathers pace and lifts EUR/USD to fresh daily highs north of 1.0800 the figure in the wake of the release of US inflation data in May.
GBP/USD advances past 1.2800 on US CPI data
GBP/USD accelerates its gains and surpasses 1.2800 on the back of the renewed selling interest in the US Dollar, which was particularly exacerbate by lower-than-expecyted prints from US inflation gauged by the CPI.
Gold turns positive above $2,330 following US inflation
Gold prices pick up pace in response to May’s US inflation data, which came in below estimates according to the CPI, while US yields accelerate their decline so far on Wednesday. (editado)
Worldcoin bottoms out as Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI
Elon Musk unexpectedly withdraws his legal case against OpenAI, Sam Altman, and Greg Brockman. Musk’s lawsuit has been dropped without prejudice, meaning Tesla CEO could activate the case at a later stage.
The four things to watch at today's Fed Meeting
Here's the rundown for today's FOMC meeting and the four things to watch. No rate change does not mean no volatility for forex, stocks and gold.