EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Monthly bullish swing-trade target, 0.9250

- Bulls rubbing hands together with 4HR MACD positive above zero and the price well above the 4-hour 21 EMA.
- The monthly chart offers a firm bullish swing trading setup opportunity to 0.9250.
Developing story
Having recently climbed out of a bearish channel, EUR/GBP is testing a resistance while in the bullish territory on the 4Hr charts.
The monthly chart offers a bullish scenario with the price now testing support and a confluence of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
The following is a thorough market structure analysis which favours a buy limit approach to a long swing trade to target 0.9250.
4HR bullish
Daily chart bullish
The daily chart offers a positive outlook on a restest of the channel and support structure.
Monthly chart bullish
Hourly chart bullish
As can be seen, the price is holding a support structure made up of a 50% mean reversion and prior resistance.
However, this could be a slow burner with some sideways drift until later in the week and a swing trade opportunity is preferable.
Swing trade setup
The 4HR chart is offering bullish conditions but the price is a little rich still while at resistance.
A pullback to the structure would offer a more favourable risk to reward ratio.
This story will evolve with the market's price action.
More to come...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD remains under pressure around mid-1.3100. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD off lows, back above 1.1800 on mixed German data
EUR/USD recovers losses and jumps back above 1.1800 despite the mixed German Trade and Current Account data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold rebounds above $1930 amid fresh dollar supply
Gold rebounds over $10 from daily lows and regains the $1930 mark amid a fresh US dollar selling-wave seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields continue to bode well for the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.