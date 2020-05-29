EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Jumps to fresh 2-month tops, further beyond 0.90 mark

- EUR/GBP scaled higher for the third straight day and broke through the 0.9000 hurdle.
- The set-up still favours bulls and supports prospects for a move towards 0.9100 mark.
The EUR/GBP cross gained some positive traction for the third consecutive session on Friday and broke out of the previous day's trading range. The momentum lifted the cross to fresh two-month tops, further beyond the key 0.9000 psychological mark.
The mentioned level coincided with a resistance marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.9500-0.8671 downfall. A convincing breakthrough might have already set the stage for an extension of the recent recovery move from the 0.8670 strong horizontal support.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory. This reinforces the constructive outlook and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
The cross might now aim to test an intermediate resistance near the 0.9060-65 region before extending the momentum further towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 0.9100 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 0.9000 mark (38.2% Fibo. level) now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity and should help limit the downside near the 0.8955 horizontal support.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9022
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.8991
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8864
|Daily SMA50
|0.885
|Daily SMA100
|0.8712
|Daily SMA200
|0.8699
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8994
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8963
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8894
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8911
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8982
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8975
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8952
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8941
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9003
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9014
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9033
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks above 1.1100 amid EU fund hopes, upbeat core CPI
EUR/USD has hit a new two-month high above 1.11, amid hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe, and as growing Sino-American tensions seem to weigh on the dollar for a change. EZ core inflation came out at a strong 0.9%., US data, Trump's China speech, and end-of-month flows are in play.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Forex Today: Dollar dives, decoupling from stumbling stocks ahead of Trump's Chinese announcement
The US dollar remains on the back foot, with EUR/USD topping 1.11, despite a worsening market mood related to Sno-American relations. President Donald Trump will announce actions against China following Beijing's tightening of its grip on Hong Kong.
Gold pokes $1,721/23 resistance area
Gold prices extend the latest recovery from $1,711 as DXY refreshes two-month low. A confluence of 10-day EMA, nine-day-old falling trend line probes immediate upside. An ascending trend line from April 21 favors the bulls.
WTI struggles to cheer USD weakness, drops 1.40% in Asia
WTI probes gradual declines from $34.34, still eyes record monthly advances. DXY bears the burden of risk aversion wave before US President Trump’s China conference. Fears of US-China restrict the black gold’s near-term upside.