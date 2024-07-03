EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Forms reversal pattern and begins falling again

- EUR/GBP forms a two bar reversal pattern and begins descending.
- This follows price filling a gap on the charts – another reversal sign.
- The correction from the June 14 lows may have ended and a new leg of the intermediate downtrend could be evolving.
EUR/GBP has moved lower after filling the price gap that opened between 0.8472 and 0.8490 (red shaded area) during the steep decline of June 10.
The pair has formed a two-bar reversal pattern on July 1-2 (light blue rectangle) which is a bearish reversal sign. These patterns form after an up move when a green candle is succeeded by a red candle of a similar shape and size. The pattern indicates a reversal of sentiment at a peak. This and the gap-fill increase the odds the up move from the June 14 lows has finished. It is likely the pair is probably rolling over and entering a bearish phase.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
Taken together with the fact that the pair seems to be in a medium-term downtrend and “the trend is your friend” the odds favor a resumption lower.
A break below 0.8457 (June 28 low) would add confirmation.
The next target below that would be the 0.8431 June 25 low.
EUR/GBP 4-hour Chart
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the 4-hour chart has crossed below its signal line during the reversal at the recent July 1 highs. This further indicates the correction may have run its course and is now turning lower.
It is still possible the pair could recover, however, and a break above 0.8499 (July 1) high would indicate a continuation of the correction higher, with the 50-day Simple Moving Average at 0.8517 providing the next resistance target to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
