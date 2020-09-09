EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Extends break of six-month-old falling trendline towards 0.9100

- EUR/GBP stays mildly positive after refreshing a six-week top.
- An absence of overbought RSI joins sustained break of the key resistance, now support, to favor the bulls.
- 50% of Fibonacci retracement, 200-day EMA offer strong support.
EUR/GBP stays on the front foot around the highest since July 28 while taking the bids near 0.9085 during Wednesday’s pre-European session In doing so, the pair cheers the previous day’s break of a falling trend line from the yearly high marked in March.
While the RSI conditions still have some room on the north, the quote can extend its rise towards the 0.9100 threshold before confronting a falling trend line from June 29, at 0.9106 now.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s successful rise past-0.9106 will challenge June month’s top, near 0.9175, before trying to refresh the yearly peak.
Meanwhile, a downside break below the resistance-turned-into-support around 0.9025 can take rest near 0.9000 and 0.8970 levels before revisiting the 0.8880-90 confluence including 200-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of February-March rise.
In a case where the bears manage to conquer 0.8880 level on a daily closing basis, April 21 high close to 0.8860 may offer an intermediate halt to the pair’s fall targeting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement surrounding 0.8745.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9086
|Today Daily Change
|15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.9071
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8984
|Daily SMA50
|0.9016
|Daily SMA100
|0.8959
|Daily SMA200
|0.8789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9071
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8967
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8967
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8866
|Previous Monthly High
|0.907
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8909
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9007
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9001
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8932
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8897
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9106
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9141
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9211
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, up from the lows. The EU will not suspend Brexit talks despite new UK legislation that may violate the Withdrawal Agreement.
EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism
EUR/USD surged above 1.1820, as the ECB will reportedly publish optimistic forecasts. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar advanced amid the halt of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial.
Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone
A sharp intraday pullback in the USD drove some flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. Strong opening in the US equity markets, positive US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains. Bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a move to the $1970-72 area.
Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?
Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.
WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API
Following a test of the boundaries of the $36.00 mark per barrel, prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some composure and advance to the area above the $37.00 level on Wednesday.