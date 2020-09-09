EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Extends break of six-month-old falling trendline towards 0.9100

By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP stays mildly positive after refreshing a six-week top.
  • An absence of overbought RSI joins sustained break of the key resistance, now support, to favor the bulls.
  • 50% of Fibonacci retracement, 200-day EMA offer strong support.

EUR/GBP stays on the front foot around the highest since July 28 while taking the bids near 0.9085 during Wednesday’s pre-European session.  In doing so, the pair cheers the previous day’s break of a falling trend line from the yearly high marked in March.

While the RSI conditions still have some room on the north, the quote can extend its rise towards the 0.9100 threshold before confronting a falling trend line from June 29, at 0.9106 now.

It should, however, be noted that the quote’s successful rise past-0.9106 will challenge June month’s top, near 0.9175, before trying to refresh the yearly peak.

Meanwhile, a downside break below the resistance-turned-into-support around 0.9025 can take rest near 0.9000 and 0.8970 levels before revisiting the 0.8880-90 confluence including 200-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of February-March rise.

In a case where the bears manage to conquer 0.8880 level on a daily closing basis, April 21 high close to 0.8860 may offer an intermediate halt to the pair’s fall targeting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement surrounding 0.8745.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9086
Today Daily Change 15 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 0.9071
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8984
Daily SMA50 0.9016
Daily SMA100 0.8959
Daily SMA200 0.8789
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9071
Previous Daily Low 0.8967
Previous Weekly High 0.8967
Previous Weekly Low 0.8866
Previous Monthly High 0.907
Previous Monthly Low 0.8909
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9031
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9007
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9001
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8932
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8897
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9106
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9141
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

