EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Drops to fresh weekly lows, around mid-0.8500s post-ECB

- EUR/GBP remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second straight session on Thursday.
- The selling bias picked up pace after the ECB decision and dragged the cross to fresh weekly lows.
- The bias might have shifted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
The EUR/GBP cross extended this week's retracement slide from near two-month tops and witnessed some heavy selling for the second straight session on Thursday. The selling bias picked up pace after the ECB announced its policy decision and dragged the cross to fresh weekly lows, around the 0.8555 region in the last hour.
As was widely anticipated, the European Central Bank left its key monetary policy settings unchanged at the conclusion of the July meeting and did little to provide any meaningful impetus. The ECB revised the forward guidance on rates and expects rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it sees inflation reaching 2% well ahead of the forecast horizon.
From a technical perspective, the EUR/GBP cross has now dropped back below the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.8504-0.8670 strong move up. This coincided with a multi-month-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint. A sustained break below could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and might have already set the stage for additional weakness.
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have again started drifting into bearish territory. Hence, a subsequent downfall towards the 0.8535-30 intermediate support, en-route the key 0.8500 psychological mark, or monthly lows touched last week, now looks a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt now seems to confront stiff resistance near the 0.8585 confluence region – comprising 50% Fibo. level and 100-day SMA. A sustained strength beyond will shift the bias back in favour of bullish traders and push the EUR/GBP cross further beyond the 0.8600 mark, back towards testing the 0.8670 supply zone.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8563
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|0.8602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8577
|Daily SMA50
|0.859
|Daily SMA100
|0.8604
|Daily SMA200
|0.8768
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8659
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8597
|Previous Weekly High
|0.858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8504
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8646
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8635
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.858
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8518
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8641
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8681
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8703
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.18 as the clock ticks down to the ECB's first policy announcement after unveiling its more dovish strategic review. ECB President Lagarde is set to make changes to communications and perhaps to policy. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3750, dismissing Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, extending its rebound from five-month lows. Sterling has shrugged off a growing EU-UK row over the Northern Irish protocol and persistently high covid figures in the UK. The BOE's Broadbent sees no rush to respond to inflation.
XAU/USD is not out of the woods yet, levels to watch
Gold price is off the lows but remains under pressure amid a better market mood and rising Treasury yields, making the non-yielding gold less attractive.
Bitcoin breathes life into altcoins
Bitcoin price might pull back before it continues its uptrend. Ethereum price is facing a critical resistance level at $2,018 and might retrace before heading higher. Ripple price is bouncing off a demand zone ranging from $0.548 to $0.568.
Why is Tesla stock moving
Tesla underperformed the broad market on Wednesday closing just under 1% lower at $655.29. Equity markets have been recovering from the hammering they took on Monday but Tesla did not get the memo and remained in a bearish mood.