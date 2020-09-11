EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Daily RSI signals overbought conditions for first since March

  • EUR/GBP's recent 400 pip rally looks overdone as per the 14-day RSI. 
  • The overbought reading needs validation from the price chart. 

EUR/GBP jumped more than 1.6% on Thursday to 0.9270, the highest level since March 25. 

The pair has rallied by 400 pips in the past seven trading days, primarily due to renewed Brexit concerns. 

The sharp rally looks overdone, according to the 14-day relative strength index. The indicator has crossed into overbought territory above 70 for the first time since March. 

However, there are no signs of uptrend exhaustion on the price chart. Besides, indicators can stay overbought for a long time in a strong trending market. As such, the bias remains bullish. 

That said, a minor pullback to the former hurdle-turned-support at 0.9176 (June 29 high) may be seen before further gains. That's because there are signs of bull fatigue on the hourly and 4-hour charts. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9237
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 0.9226
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8995
Daily SMA50 0.9021
Daily SMA100 0.8967
Daily SMA200 0.8796
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9271
Previous Daily Low 0.9075
Previous Weekly High 0.8967
Previous Weekly Low 0.8866
Previous Monthly High 0.907
Previous Monthly Low 0.8909
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9196
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.915
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9111
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8996
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8916
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9306
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9386
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9502

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

AUD/USD consolidates recovery below 0.7300 after Thursday's sell-off to 0.7250 region. The US dollar eases slightly despite the mixed action on the Asian equities and escalating US-China tensions. US CPI is the key data to watch out for. 

USD/JPY jumps back on the bids above 106.00 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, reflective of the bounce in the S&P 500 futures and broad dollar retreat. Japan's PPI matched the -0.5% YoY forecast in August. Focus shifts to the US CPI data. 

Gold returns to the red in Asia, extending the overnight retreat from weekly highs amid tepid risk tone and dollar retreat. 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside ahead of the weekly top.

The Federal Reserve's new averaging approach to consumer prices has placed inflation dead last in its list of policy concerns. Retail sales have rebounded from their pandemic collapse but price pressure remains weak.

WTI is in a bearish trend, however, that is not to say there are no opportunities to long the black gold on its current decent. The following illustrates how the price is correcting a fierce downtrend, supported at the weekly structure and ...

