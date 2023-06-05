EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Corrective bounce remains elusive below 0.8640

- EUR/GBP extends previous week’s rebound from yearly low amid oversold RSI.
- Support-turned-resistance line, bearish MACD signals challenge pair buyers.
- 11-month-old horizontal support area appears a tough nut to crack for bears.
EUR/GBP picks up bids to stretch the previous week’s recovery from the lowest levels in 2023 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair justifies the oversold RSI (14) line to print the two-day rebound.
However, the previous support line from March 15, around 0.8640 by the press time, as well as the bearish MACD signals, challenge the EUR/GBP pair buyers.
Even if the quote crosses the 0.8640 hurdle, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its August-September 2022 upside, near 0.8690, quickly followed by the 0.8700 round figure, can challenge the EUR/GBP bulls.
It’s worth noting that the 200-DMA level surrounding 0.8755 acts as the last defense of the EUR/GBP bears, a break of which could convince pair buyers to aim for the previous monthly high of 0.8834.
On the flip side, EUR/GBP sellers need validation from the 0.8600 round to return to the table.
Even so, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since July 2022, close to 0.8550-40 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the pair bears before approaching the late 2022 trough of around 0.8340.
Overall, EUR/GBP is likely to pare the latest monthly loss but the room towards the north appears limited.
EUR/GBP: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8612
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.8601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8676
|Daily SMA50
|0.8751
|Daily SMA100
|0.8792
|Daily SMA200
|0.8755
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8605
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8578
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8695
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8568
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8835
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8589
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8638
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
