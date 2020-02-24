EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bulls seemed struggling to make it through 0.8400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP reversed the weekly bearish gaps and climbed to session tops.
  • The set-up, though positive, warrants some caution for bullish traders.

The EUR/GBP cross closed the weekly bearish gap and jumped to fresh session tops, albeit struggled to extend the momentum and failed ahead of the 0.8400 round-figure mark.

The mentioned handle marks a previous strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance, and coincides with 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 0.8598-0.8282 recent downfall.

A convincing break through might be seen as a key trigger for short-term bullish traders and has the potential to lift the cross further towards testing the 0.8460-65 confluence resistance.

The latter comprises of 50-day SMA and 1-1/2 month-old descending trend-line, which if cleared should pave the way for an extension of the ongoing recovery from over two-month lows.

Meanwhile, technical indicators have been gaining some traction on hourly charts but are yet to catch up with the recent positive move, warranting some caution before placing bullish bets.

On the flip side, the cross might continue to attract some buying near the 0.8350-40 region, which if broken might negate any positive bias and turn it vulnerable to retest sub-0.8300 levels.

EUR/GBP daily chart

fxsoriginal

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.837
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.837
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8413
Daily SMA50 0.8471
Daily SMA100 0.8534
Daily SMA200 0.8754
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8386
Previous Daily Low 0.8343
Previous Weekly High 0.8417
Previous Weekly Low 0.8282
Previous Monthly High 0.8598
Previous Monthly Low 0.8366
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.836
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.837
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8347
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8323
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8303
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.839
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.841
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8434

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

