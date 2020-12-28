EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Bounces off 200-day SMA to snap three-day downtrend

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP consolidates recent gains despite printing mild gains on the D1.
  • Corrective recovery can extend amid normal RSI conditions but lower high formation test bulls.

EUR/GBP wavers around 0.9000 ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the quote eases from the intraday high of 0.9013 but keeps U-turn from 200-day SMA.

Considering the absence of overbought RSI conditions, coupled with the previous bounce off the key SMA, EUR/GBP is up for a fresh run-up targeting the 0.9100 threshold.

Though, lower high formation so far in the current month could challenge the buyers ahead of the 0.9200 round-figure.

It should, however, be noted that a sustained trading past-0.9200 enables the bulls to refresh the monthly top near 0.9230.

Alternatively, a downside break of 200-day, currently around 0.8983, offers the key support, for now, a break of which can direct EUR/GBP sellers toward the monthly low around 0.8930.

During the quote’s further weakness past-0.8930, the 0.8900 mark and November’s bottom near 0.8860 will be the key to watch.

EUR/GBP daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9006
Today Daily Change 18 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 0.8988
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9049
Daily SMA50 0.9014
Daily SMA100 0.9038
Daily SMA200 0.8985
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9002
Previous Daily Low 0.8986
Previous Weekly High 0.9218
Previous Weekly Low 0.8953
Previous Monthly High 0.9069
Previous Monthly Low 0.8861
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8992
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8996
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8982
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8976
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8967
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8997
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9007
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9013

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD wavers around mid-1.3500s amid Trump’s covid stimulus, doubts over Brexit

GBP/USD wavers around mid-1.3500s amid Trump’s covid stimulus, doubts over Brexit

The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Friday and moved back above the 1.3600 mark as the Brexit deal announcement and US stimulus remained supportive, albeit failed ahead of multi-year tops touched earlier this December.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Bullish potential intact amid US stimulus/Brexit optimism

EUR/USD: Bullish potential intact amid US stimulus/Brexit optimism

EUR/USD gained some strong positive traction on Monday amid sustained USD selling bias. Trump signed US stimulus bill and boosted risk sentiment/undermined the safe-haven USD. Relatively thin trading conditions warrant some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD falters near $1900 mark, up little around $1885 region

XAU/USD falters near $1900 mark, up little around $1885 region

Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday gains and faced rejection near the $1900 mark. Sustained USD selling bias provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. The prevalent risk-on environment was seen exerting pressure on the safe-haven metal.

Gold news

FX year ahead 2021: Too much Dollar pessimism?

FX year ahead 2021: Too much Dollar pessimism?

It has been year of absolute chaos, but hopefully 2021 will be much calmer as the global economy heals its wounds. The overwhelming consensus in the FX arena is for the US dollar to sink further as the reflation trade dominates, lifting all other boats.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

US Dollar Index: Bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

US dollar index (DXY) drops to 90.19, down 0.15% intraday, during early Monday. The greenback gauge recently declined after US President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures