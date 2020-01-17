- EUR/GBP bounces off earlier lows near 0.8490.
- UK Retail Sales surprised to the downside in December.
- EMU’s final December CPI matched the preliminary readings.
The now offered tone around the quid is encouraging EUR/GBP to rebound from earlier lows in the 0.8490/85 band and move to the 0.8530 region, or daily highs.
EUR/GBP up on GBP-selling
After hitting fresh weekly lows near 0.8480, the European cross sparked a correction higher sponsored by the increasing selling mood around the sterling, particularly after UK Retail Sales missed expectations in December and in response to the persistent demand for the greenback.
Indeed, headline sales contracted at a monthly 0.6% while Core sales dropped 0.9% inter-month. These results added to the ongoing pessimism surrounding the currency following below-consensus inflation figures during last month (out on Wednesday) as well as rising market chatter regarding the possibility that the ‘Old Lady’ could reduce the refi rate any time soon.
On this side of the Channel, final December inflation figures in the broader Euroland matched the preliminary prints: headline CPI rose 1.3% YoY and Core CPI gained 1.3% from a year earlier.
Later in the NA session, the US housing sector will be in the limelight in the first turn, followed by Industrial/Manufacturing Production figures and the flash U-Mich gauge.
What to look for around GBP
GBP remains under pressure in response to recent poor domestic data and unremitting rumours of a BoE rate cut at some point in the short-term horizon. In addition, the currency is expected to remain under pressure in the next months, as economic and political uncertainty are predicted to re-emerge after the Brexit deadline on January 31st. Furthermore, extra effervescence between the EU and the UK is almost priced in, particularly when comes to negotiations on the trade front.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.12% at 0.8523 and faces the next hurdle at 0.8595 (2020 high Jan.14) seconded by 0.8663 (100-day SMA) and finally 0.8779 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, a breakdown of 0.8487 (weekly low Jan.17) would expose 0.8454 (2020 low Jan.8) and then 0.8275 (2019 low Dec.13).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD crashes over 90 pips as UK retail sales badly disappoint
GBP/USD has plunged below 1.3050 after UK retail sales badly disappointed with a fall of 0.6% in December, on top of downward revisions. Odds of a BOE cut have risen.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.11 amid fresh USD strength
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11 rising EU-US trade tensions. The EU's Hogan said Trump is obsessed with the trade deficit. Upbeat Chinese data is supporting broader markets.
Crypto market hyperspace mode On
The secondary actors of the crypto-sphere awaken and rally hard. Leading coins battle with greater resistance at the gates of a full bullish market. The only risk is an over-shoot, but that sentiment remains neutral.
Gold trades with modest gains, around $1555 region
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and is currently placed near the top end of its three-day-old trading range, around the $1555-56 region.
USD/JPY: Losing bullish momentum but retaining gains
Chinese encouraging data kept markets in risk-on mode at the beginning of the day. The US January Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is seen at 99.3, matching December figure. USD/JPY holding at the upper end of its weekly range could correct lower.