EUR/GBP jumps to fresh session tops, further beyond mid-0.8500s

- EUR/GBP attracted some dip-buying near the 0.8535 horizontal support on Monday.
- Brexit/COVID-19 jitters weighed on the sterling and remained supportive of the move.
- Absent relevant market-moving economic data warrants caution for aggressive bulls.
The EUR/GBP cross caught aggressive bids during the early European session and shot to fresh daily tops, around the 0.8560-65 region in the last hour.
The cross once again found decent support and attracted some buying near the 0.8535 horizontal zone on the first day of a new trading week. The uptick assisted the EUR/GBP cross to stall last week's sharp retracement slide from the 0.8615-20 region, or three-week tops and recover a part of its heavy losses recorded on Friday.
Renewed Brexit concerns, along with COVID-19 woes acted as a headwind for the British pound and extended some support to the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, Brussels and London were locked in a dispute over the size of the UK’s Brexit bill. Adding to this, the UK last week reported the highest number of infections in over five months.
On the other hand, the shared currency found some support from a subdued US dollar price action. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that provided an additional boost to the EUR/GBP cross. It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum or the cross meets with some fresh supply at higher levels.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the Eurozone or the UK. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has formed a strong base near the 0.8535 area and positioning for any further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.856
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.8542
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8575
|Daily SMA50
|0.8602
|Daily SMA100
|0.861
|Daily SMA200
|0.8788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8597
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8539
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8618
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8536
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8646
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8561
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8575
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8522
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8502
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8464
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.858
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8617
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8637
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
