EUR/GBP jumps to fresh session tops, further beyond mid-0.8500s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/GBP attracted some dip-buying near the 0.8535 horizontal support on Monday.
  • Brexit/COVID-19 jitters weighed on the sterling and remained supportive of the move.
  • Absent relevant market-moving economic data warrants caution for aggressive bulls.

The EUR/GBP cross caught aggressive bids during the early European session and shot to fresh daily tops, around the 0.8560-65 region in the last hour.

The cross once again found decent support and attracted some buying near the 0.8535 horizontal zone on the first day of a new trading week. The uptick assisted the EUR/GBP cross to stall last week's sharp retracement slide from the 0.8615-20 region, or three-week tops and recover a part of its heavy losses recorded on Friday.

Renewed Brexit concerns, along with COVID-19 woes acted as a headwind for the British pound and extended some support to the EUR/GBP cross. In fact, Brussels and London were locked in a dispute over the size of the UK’s Brexit bill. Adding to this, the UK last week reported the highest number of infections in over five months.

On the other hand, the shared currency found some support from a subdued US dollar price action. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that provided an additional boost to the EUR/GBP cross. It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the momentum or the cross meets with some fresh supply at higher levels.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the Eurozone or the UK. This further makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has formed a strong base near the 0.8535 area and positioning for any further appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.856
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 0.8542
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8575
Daily SMA50 0.8602
Daily SMA100 0.861
Daily SMA200 0.8788
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8597
Previous Daily Low 0.8539
Previous Weekly High 0.8618
Previous Weekly Low 0.8536
Previous Monthly High 0.8646
Previous Monthly Low 0.8531
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8561
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8575
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8522
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8502
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8464
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.858
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8617
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8637

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar recovers

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar recovers

EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1850 as the dollar recovers and the euro suffers from ECB Lagarde's dovish comments. Investors are eyeing a new rise in covid cases caused by the Delta variant and await US inflation figures. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 1.39 as UK may keep some restrictions

GBP/USD retreats from 1.39 as UK may keep some restrictions

GBP/USD is trading below 1.39 amid dollar strength and comments by British officials that some restrictions will remain intact in next week's reopening. Covid cases remain elevated in the UK.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD reverses a brief dip below $1800 as USD bounce falters

XAU/USD reverses a brief dip below $1800 as USD bounce falters

Gold price is attempting a brief dip below the $1800 mark, as the US dollar’s rebound loses steam in the European session. So far this Monday, gold price has witnessed good two-way price action, initially having tested the $1810 barrier before retracing below $1800.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs

Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs

Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Read more

Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?

Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?

Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares.  Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures