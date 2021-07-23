EUR/GBP jumps to 0.8570-75 region, fresh session tops on upbeat German PMIs

- EUR/GBP regained positive traction on Friday and recovered a part of the overnight heavy losses.
- Brexit woes, COVID-19 jitters, mixed UK Retail Sales undermine the GBP and remained supportive.
- Upbeat flash German PMI prints benefitted the euro and provided an additional boost to the cross.
The intraday selling bias around the sterling picked up in the last hour and pushed the EUR/GBP cross to fresh daily tops, around the 0.8570-75 region.
The cross caught some aggressive bids on the last trading day of the week and snapped two consecutive days of the losing streak, stalling this week's sharp pullback from near two-month tops. The British pound's relative underperformance comes amid rising COVID-19 infections in the UK and the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit deal.
It is worth reporting that new cases in the UK have been rising by more than 50,000 a day. Adding to this, the EU rejected the UK’s demand for a new approach to the Northern Ireland Protocol. The combination of factors continued acting as a headwind for the sterling and assisted the EUR/GBP cross to regain some strong positive traction on Friday.
On the economic data front, the headline UK Retail Sales recorded slightly better-than-expected growth of 0.5% in June. The positive reading, however, was offset by softer core sales figures, which increased by a modest 0.3% during the reported month and did little to provide any meaningful impetus or impress the GBP bulls.
On the other hand, the shared currency remained on the defensive in the wake of the ECB's shift towards more dovishness on Thursday. The central bank revised its forward guidance and signalled that it is likely to maintain a highly accommodative policy for a very long time. That said, better-than-expected flash German PMI prints extended some support.
Report from IHS/Markit research showed that the German Manufacturing PMI rose to 65.6 in July and pointed to an extension of the expansionary mode. Moreover, the gauge for the services sector activity came in at 62.2 for the reported month as against 59.1 estimated. This marked a notable increase from 57.5 in the previous month and the highest level since June 1997.
Market participants now look forward to the flash UK Manufacturing/Services PMI prints. Apart from this, any incoming Brexit-related headlines and developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will influence the sterling. This, in turn, should provide some impetus to the EUR/GBP cross and allow traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.857
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.8549
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8576
|Daily SMA50
|0.8589
|Daily SMA100
|0.8603
|Daily SMA200
|0.8765
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.861
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8541
|Previous Weekly High
|0.858
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8504
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8646
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8567
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8584
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8523
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8497
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8593
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8636
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8662
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up after upbeat German PMIs
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18, but off the lows after German PMIs beat estimates. Earlier, the euro suffered from the ECB's signaling that interest rates will stay lower for longer. Worries about covid provide some support to the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.3750 after upbeat UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is holding above 1.3750, clinging to its gains after UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.5% in June. Markit's forward-looking PMIs for July are awaited on both sides of the Atlantic.
Gold’s bearish potential to remain intact, focus on weekly close
Gold price staged a decent bounce from eight-day lows of $1793 on Thursday and ended the day in the green at $1807, bringing a halt to a two-day downtrend from $1825 levels. Bearish bias remains intact for gold despite Thursday’s rebound.
Cardano might pull back to $1.11 before heading higher
Cardano price pierced the July 18 swing high at $1.21, indicating a resurgence of buyers. Although ADA might try to slice through $1.25, a retracement will likely evolve before tagging $1.37.
US Markit PMIs Preview: Pre-weekend dollar boost? Downbeat figures could exacerbate risk-off mood
Two steps down, one step up – that has been the playbook for risk-averse markets. What happens when traders have little time to act ahead of the weekend and the last word belongs to a downbeat figure?