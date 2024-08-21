EUR/GBP hovers around 0.8550 with grappling to extend gains as PMI figures loom

- EUR/GBP treads water as markets take a breather ahead of PMI data from both economies.
- ECB officials adopt caution about committing to a rate-cut trajectory due to concerns over inflation rebound.
- The Pound Sterling receives support as last week's economic reports have increased the odds of BoE maintaining current rates.
EUR/GBP hovers around 0.8540 during the early European session on Wednesday, grappling to extend its winning streak. The EUR/GBP cross may appreciate further as traders expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to gradually lower interest rates. However, ECB officials have been cautious about committing to a specific rate-cut schedule, given concerns that inflationary pressures might pick up again.
On Tuesday, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data from the European Monetary Union (EMU) reported no month-on-month change for July, as anticipated. Meanwhile, the Core HICP fell by 0.2%, aligning with the decline seen in June.
In the United Kingdom (UK), Public Sector Net Borrowing (excluding public sector banks) rose to £3.1 billion in July, up from £1.3 billion in the same month the previous year and far surpassing market expectations of £1.5 billion.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support as last week's UK inflation and employment reports have bolstered the argument for the Bank of England (BoE) to keep the interest rate at 5.0% during its upcoming September meeting. Rupert Thompson, Chief Economist at IBOSS, also noted, "The BoE is likely to leave rates unchanged at their September meeting, with the next rate cut probably postponed until November."
Traders are set to closely monitor the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the United Kingdom, the Eurozone, and Germany, scheduled for release on Thursday. These reports could offer deeper insights into the economic conditions across both the UK and the Eurozone, potentially influencing policy decisions by their respective central banks.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.1100, as USD recovers ahead of Fed Minutes
EUR/USD is on a slippering slope toward 1.1100, snapping a three-day winning streak in the European session on Wednesday. The pair is weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand, as markets turn cautious ahead of the annual US NFP revisions and the Fed Minutes.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3000 on renewed US Dollar demand
GBP/USD is pulling back toward 1.3000 in European trading on Wednesday, having hit yearly highs at 1.3052 on Tuesday. The US Dollar finds fresh demand amid a tepid risk tone, as traders await the US NFP revisions and the Fed Minutes for fresh cues on the policy path.
Gold price extends the range play, holds above $2,500 as traders await FOMC minutes
Gold price extends its sideways consolidative price move above the $2,500 psychological mark heading into the European session on Wednesday and remains well within the striking distance of the record higher touched the previous day.
Bitcoin price consolidates in $57,000 to $62,000 band
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices are expected to drop after struggling to break through critical resistance levels, and momentum indicators show bearish biases. In contrast, Ripple is showing stability near its daily support level of $0.544, suggesting a possible rebound.
US Dollar extends losses, Gold shines
The dollar’s misery is making gold shine like a new penny. The precious metal advanced to a fresh record yesterday backed by the rising expectation of Fed cuts and the lower US yields.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.