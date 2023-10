EUR/GBP hovers above 0.8700 with a negative tone after ECB decision

However, the persistent risks of inflation raise doubts among market participants regarding UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's ability to fulfill his promise of reducing headline inflation to 5.4% through the end of the year.

On the flip side, the elevated interest rates set by the Bank of England (BoE) are having a detrimental impact on the United Kingdom's economy, exacerbating the challenges posed by stubborn inflation. Economic data reveals significant contractions across various sectors, with high inflation putting a strain on household budgets.

Furthermore, ECB President Christine Lagarde is navigating a challenging economic landscape. The delicate balance between a weakening economy and strong inflationary pressures can be quite a juggling act. Keeping an eye on the Middle East crisis and staying data-dependent seems like a prudent approach.

EUR/GBP struggles to recover losses registered in the previous session, trading around 0.8710 during the European session on Friday. The cross faced pressure after the policy decision by the European Central Bank (ECB). The central bank opted to keep the deposit rate unchanged at 4.0%, citing a worsening economic outlook for the Eurozone as the influencing factor.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.