EUR/GBP hobbled by European election turmoil, but soft UK labor limits losses

- EUR/GBP tumbles to its lowest bids in nine months as EU elections shake Euro.
- Sterling bidders Looking ahead to UK GDP after weak-kneed UK labor print.
- Flurry of ECB speeches expected throughout the week.
EUR/GBP shed weight on Tuesday, extending recent losses and falling a third of a percent as turbulent EU Parliamentary elections destabilize European markets. UK labor data disappointed with an upswing in unemployment claims, and Sterling traders will be looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) update.
An upswing in support for center-right to far-right political parties during the European Parliamentary elections has jostled market stability in Europe this week. France has called for a snap election after a large shift in the key European country’s voting base as French President Macron sees his support evaporate among voters. France will return to the voting polls in a two-round election to select a new government on June 30 and July 7.
The European Central Bank (ECB) recently delivered a much-anticipated rate cut, but policymakers are broadly cautioning that a follow-up rate cut may not be on the cards unless economic data deteriorates further. A slew of mid-tier appearances from ECB heads are due throughout the week.
UK labor figures broadly missed the mark on Tuesday, with an unexpected uptick in the 3-month ILO Unemployment Rate to 4.4% in April versus the forecast hold at 4.3%. May’s Claimant Count Change also surged to 50.4K versus the expected 10.2K, while the previous month saw a slight revision to 8.4K. A surge of 50.4K new unemployment claims represents the worst MoM upswing in unemployment benefits seekers since March of 2021.
GBP traders will be looking ahead to Wednesday’s UK GDP print, which is forecast to hold at 0.0% MoM compared to the previous 0.4%.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (MoM)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly and quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in the UK during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of UK economic activity. The MoM reading compares economic activity in the reference month to the previous month. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Jun 12, 2024 06:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 0%
Previous: 0.4%
Source: Office for National Statistics
EUR/GBP technical outlook
EUR/GBP has fallen out of recent consolidation to test multi-month lows as the Euro swoons against the Sterling. The pair tumbled to 0.8420 before finding the brakes, but bullish recovery remains limited as EUR/GBP wrestling with price action below 0.8460.
Tuesday’s declines are just a capstone on recent bearish pressure pushing the pair lower. EUR/GBP has closed flat or down for four straight weeks, and is firmly on pace to chalk in a fifth. The 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is turning bearish from 0.8617, and any bullish recoveries will run aground of familiar technical consolidation levels above the 0.8500 handle.
EUR/GBP hourly chart
EUR/GBP daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.843
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.8456
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8523
|Daily SMA50
|0.8553
|Daily SMA100
|0.855
|Daily SMA200
|0.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8491
|Previous Daily Low
|0.844
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8536
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8489
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8621
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.846
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8472
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8434
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8411
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8383
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8485
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8514
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8536
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
