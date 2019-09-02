EUR/GBP hits fresh highs above 0.9100 as Pound remains under pressure

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • EUR/GBP rises further on uncertainty around UK politics and data. 
  • Euro and Pound drop against US Dollar, GBP/USD moves closer to 1.2000. 

Weaker-than-expected UK data and politics pushed the Pound to the downside across the board. The currency is among the worst performers on Monday. EUR/GBP climbed to 0.9108, reaching the highest level since Wednesday. 

Elections in the UK?

Too many rumors and speculations are hitting the wires at the moment regarding UK politics. Among the most relevant, it was reported that legislation would be put to vote on Tuesdays, pushing UK PM Johnson to seek an extension to Brexit. The Sun published the PM could call for snap elections as early as Wednesday. 

Early elections appear more likely but is it not clear. Tomorrow would be a key day and volatility around Pound’s crosses will likely remain elevated. 

Today also UK data hit the Pound. The IHS Markit/ Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) released its preliminary report for August and showed the manufacturing index contracted more than expected to 47.4, the lowest in 85 months. 

Levels to watch 

As of writing, EUR/GBP stands at 0.9090, up 55 pips for the day. Despite the rally, the pair continues to trade into the recent range between 0.9100 and 0.9015. If the Euro manages to break and hold on top of 0.9100, it would clear the way to more gains. The next resistance is seen around 0.9170. 

If the pair continues to be unable to break and consolidate on top of 0.9100, a correction seems likely. The immediate support lies at 0.9050 followed by the short-term critical support of 0.9015. 

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.909
Today Daily Change 0.0054
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 0.9036
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9155
Daily SMA50 0.9062
Daily SMA100 0.8907
Daily SMA200 0.8839
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9086
Previous Daily Low 0.902
Previous Weekly High 0.9124
Previous Weekly Low 0.9016
Previous Monthly High 0.9326
Previous Monthly Low 0.9016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9045
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.906
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9009
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8982
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8943
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9075
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9113
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.914

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

