EUR/GBP flirts with session lows, 0.8600 continues to cap the upside

- EUR/GBP edged lower for the second consecutive session on Friday.
- Dismal Eurozone data exerted some pressure on the shared currency.
- A combination of factors should help limit any meaningful downfall.
The EUR/GBP cross quickly retreated around 15 pips from the early European session highs and refreshed daily lows, around the 0.8575 region in the last hour.
The cross struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains, instead met some fresh supply near the 0.8590 region and is now looking to extend the overnight rejection slide from the 0.8600 mark. The shared currency edged lower in reaction to disappointing Eurozone Retail Sales figures, which unexpectedly declined by 3.1% in July.
On the other hand, the British pound was supported by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that dragged the EUR/GBP lower for the second consecutive session on Friday. That said, a combination of factors should lend some support and help limit any deeper losses, at least for now.
The recent spike in new COVID-19 cases in the UK and a slight downward revision of the UK Services PMI might hold traders from placing any aggressive bullish bets around the sterling. Moreover, the recent hawkish comments from a host of European Central Bank policymakers might continue to act as a tailwind for the common currency.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the EUR/GBP cross has topped out and positioning for any meaningful depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8578
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.8584
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8538
|Daily SMA50
|0.8551
|Daily SMA100
|0.8587
|Daily SMA200
|0.8696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8601
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8577
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8594
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8543
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8592
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8549
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8622
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
