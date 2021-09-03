GBP/USD surrenders weaker headline NFP-led gains to three-week tops

- GBP/USD struggled to capitalize on the post-NFP bullish spike to fresh three-week tops.
- The US economy added fewer jobs than expected, the unemployment rate fell to 5.2%.
- COVID-19 woes extended some support to the safe-haven USD and capped the upside.
The GBP/USD pair faded the post-NFP bullish spike and quickly retreated around 40 pips from three-week tops, around the 1.3865 region touched in the last hour.
Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action, the GBP/USD pair caught some fresh bids and built on the previous day's bullish breakout momentum through the 1.3800 mark. The US dollar remained depressed amid doubts over the US labour market recovery, which, in turn, pushed the major higher for the third successive day.
The USD selling pressure picked up pace following the release of the closely-watched NFP report, which showed that the economy added 235Knew jobs in August as against 750K anticipated. The disappointing headline print, to some extent, was offset by an upward revision of the previous month's reading to 1053K from 943K reported originally.
Additional details showed that the unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% from 5.4% in July, in line with market expectations. Moreover, Average Hourly Earnings data also came in better than consensus estimates and indicated robust growth. Nevertheless, the data might have forced investors to further push back expectations for an imminent taper announcement.
Meanwhile, the incoming softer US economic data now seems to have raised concerns about the risks associated with the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. This was evident from a modest pullback in the US equity futures, which extended some support to the safe-haven USD and capped the upside for the GBP/USD pair, at least for now.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3825
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3775
|Daily SMA50
|1.3809
|Daily SMA100
|1.3922
|Daily SMA200
|1.3812
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.384
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3767
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3781
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3812
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3795
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3741
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.386
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3886
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3932
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto four-week highs as tensions mount
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.1870 after the Nonfarm Payrolls data shows an increase of 235K jobs.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3850, retreating from the highs it hit. Elevated UK covid cases, worries about new taxes and a downgrade of Services PMI for August weigh on sterling.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3850, retreating from the highs it hit. Elevated UK covid cases, worries about new taxes and a downgrade of Services PMI for August weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,810 post NFP jobs report
Gold regained positive traction on the last day of the week and reversed the overnight losses, though lacked any strong follow-through buying.
Analysts believe Polygon entered new bull run that pushes MATIC price to $2.56
Coinbase integrating Polygon network as Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, likely to have a bullish impact on MATIC price. As retail and institutional interest in MATIC surges, the altcoin gears up for a price rally.