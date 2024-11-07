EUR/GBP finds itself back down near multi-year lows after BoE decision

- EUR/GBP sinks back down to lows not seen since 2022 after the Bank of England decision on Thursday.
- Even though the BoE decided to cut interest rates as expected, their uncertainty over the impact of the Budget supported GBP.
- The Euro had a mixed day after weak German export and industrial data but strong overall Retail Sales from the region.
EUR/GBP trades marginally lower on Thursday, in the 0.8320s as it consolidates just above two-and-a-half year lows, and the bottom of a five-week range.
The pair started Thursday deep in the red after the release of lackluster German Industrial Production and Export data weighed on the Euro (EUR).
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
World-renowned exporter Germany suffered a bad month in September as exports fell 1.7%, below both the previous and expected rate. Industrial Production in Europe’s largest economy, meanwhile, declined 2.5% in the same period, also below the estimates of economists, though not as low as the month before.
EUR/GBP then recovered and rose during the European session after upbeat Eurozone Retail Sales data showed shoppers continuing to spend liberally despite relatively high borrowing costs and constrained growth. This gave the Single Currency a boost and the pair sailed higher.
Retail Sales in the Euro Area rose by 2.9% YoY in September, and were revised up from 0.8% to 2.3% in August. The result also beat expectations of 1.3%.
On a monthly basis, Retail Sales rose 0.5% which was above expectations of 0.4% but below the previous month’s 1.1%, although that figure too was revised up substantially from 0.2%.
EUR/GBP fell back to the bottom of its five-week range in the low 0.8300s, however, following the Bank of England (BoE) meeting despite the MPC voting by a clear majority of eight to one to lower the bank rate by 0.25% (25 basis points) to 4.75%, with one dissenter preferring them to remain unchanged. This was one more than voted to cut last time.
Lowering interest rates is usually negative for a currency as it reduces foreign capital inflows, however, in the case of the Pound Sterling (GBP) this was not the case on Thursday. Part of the reason may have been because the move was widely telegraphed, another because it remains well above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) comparable rate of 3.4% and the divergence favors the Pound.
Yet another reason for GBP’s outperformance could be the BoE’s uncertainty regarding the outlook post the new government’s autumn Budget.
In the Budget, the government announced an estimated 70 billion (GBP) of increased spending as well as a rise in the minimum wage. This led economists at the Office of Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) to revise up their forecasts for inflation in the UK to 2.6% in 2025 from 1.1% previously. This, in turn, is expected to lead the BoE to keep interest rates relatively elevated next year, resulting in a stronger Pound.
In his press conference after the decision, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the BoE would be keeping a close eye on inflation but that although he expected the decisions in the Budget to raise prices they would fall back down to target, and that confidence “allowed us to cut rates today”.
At the same time, he added that he did not expect the projected path of interest rates to deviate much as a result of the Chancellor’s autumn statement.
"I do not think it is right to conclude that the path of interest rates will be very different due to budget," said Bailey at the press conference.
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0800 as USD retreats ahead of Fed
EUR/USD continues to push higher toward 1.0800 on Thursday. The pair finds support from a broad US Dollar retreat, as traders unwind their Trump win-inspired USD longs ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated policy announcements.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2950 after BoE policy announcements
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2950 on Thursday. The Bank of England (BoE) lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points as expected but the upward revision to inflation projections helped the pair edge higher. Market focus now shifts to the Fed's policy decisions.
Gold rebounds above $2,680, awaits Fed rate decision
Gold recovers following Wednesday's sharp decline and trades above $2,680. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower after Trump-inspired upsurge, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground ahead of the Fed policy decisions.
Federal Reserve expected to deliver 25 bps interest-rate cut, shrugging off Trump victory
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
Outlook for the markets under Trump 2.0
On November 5, the United States held presidential elections. Republican and former president Donald Trump won the elections surprisingly clearly. The Electoral College, which in fact elects the president, will meet on December 17, while the inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.
