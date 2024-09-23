EUR/GBP falls to near 0.8350 following the PMI data from the UK, Eurozone

EUR/GBP continues to lose ground following the lower-than-expected PMI data from both economies.

The UK Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.5 in September, down from 52.5 in August, missing the market expectation of 52.3.

The HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI fell to 48.9 in September, down from August's 51.0 and marking an eight-month low.

EUR/GBP extends its winning streak for the fourth successive day following the lower-than-expected Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from both the Eurozone and the United Kingdom (UK). The EUR/GBP cross trades around 0.8360 during the European hours on Monday.

The preliminary S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 51.5 in September, down from 52.5 in August, missing the market expectation of 52.3. Similarly, the Services PMI declined to 52.8 in September from 53.7 in August, also below the market forecast of 53.5.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said “A slight cooling of output growth across manufacturing and services in September should not be seen as too concerning.”

In the Eurozone, the HCOB Composite PMI fell to 48.9 in September, down from August's 51.0 and well below the expected 50.6, marking an eight-month low. The Services PMI dropped sharply to 50.5 from 52.9 in August, significantly underperforming the market forecast of 52.4 and hitting a seven-month low. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI declined further, falling from 45.8 in August to 44.8 in September, missing the expected 45.6 and reaching a nine-month low.

On Friday, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde stated that monetary policy needs to stay adaptable in a constantly evolving world. Although the core objectives of monetary policy, particularly price stability, remain the same, central banks must maintain flexibility to respond to the challenges of a swiftly changing global economy, according to Euronews.